No More Time out of Kentucky Derby field after injury; Encino, trained by Brad Cox, now in

No More Time, the Tampa Bay Derby runner-up, suffered an injury during training Sunday morning at Palm Meadows and will not compete in the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Horse Racing Nation reported No More Time suffered a condylar fracture and will require surgery.

With 45 points, No More Time ranked 19th on the leaderboard for the May 4 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. One spot in the 20-horse field is reserved for T O Password as an invitation through the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Encino, winner of Saturday’s Grade 3 Lexington Stakes at Keeneland, now takes the No. 19 spot with 40 points and has a spot in the Kentucky Derby gates if his connections want it.

After Saturday’s Lexington win, Encino trainer Brad Cox said the ultimate decision would be made by horse owner Godolphin. The Preakness, set for May 18 at Pimlico, could be another option.

“If (the Derby) is something they want to do, we’ll prepare him,” Cox said. “We’ll ship him over to Churchill in a few days regardless. I’ll tell you it will either be the Derby or the Preakness.”

Cox has two other contenders for the Kentucky Derby in Louisiana Derby winner Catching Freedom and Blue Grass Stakes runner-up Just a Touch.

No More Time was looking to become the first Kentucky Derby starter for trainer Jose D’Angelo. A son of Not This Time, No More Time is an Iowa-bred with a 2-2-0 record and $226,780 in earnings over five career starts.

Grand Mo the First, who finished third in the Grade 1 Florida Derby on March 30, now ranks as the first horse on the Kentucky Derby bubble and needs one defection to make the field.

The Kentucky Derby draw is set for April 27.

Kentucky Derby workout report

Louisiana Derby runner-up Honor Marie breezed four furlongs in 48.80 seconds Sunday morning at Churchill.

Jockey Ben Curtis was in the saddle.

“He did it the right way, easily,” trainer Whit Beckman said. “We didn’t want to do a ton this week, and he seemed to do it well. He’s the type of horse that will always do what you ask of him.”

Japan’s Forever Young made his first appearance on the track Sunday morning, jogging for about 20 minutes in the chute before galloping about 1 1/8 miles. Forever Young arrived at Churchill early Saturday.

More horse racing: How many horses have won Triple Crown? Meet winners of the Derby, Preakness and Belmont

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Encino in Kentucky Derby field 2024 after No More Time injury