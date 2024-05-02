NBA playoffs: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are game-time decisions for Game 6 vs. Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks still do not know if Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will return to the lineup Thursday night with their season on the line against the Indiana Pacers.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the pair are "working to try" to return for Game 6.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Damian Lillard (Achilles) are both working to try and make a return vs. Indiana for Game 6 tonight, but still unclear if either will be able, sources tell ESPN. Bucks are trailing 3-2 in series. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 2, 2024

According to the NBA's injury report released at 4:30 p.m. ET, Antetokounmpo is listed as "doubtful" and Lillard is "questionable."

The Bucks did not hold a pregame shootaround Thursday and head coach Doc Rivers told media 90 minutes before Game 6 tips off that both players will be game-time decisions.

"Both had great workouts today," said Rivers.

Doc Rivers says both Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are still both game-time decisions



He said "Giannis is more doubtful than Damian, but both had great workouts today" — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) May 2, 2024

The Pacers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Antetokounmpo has not played in the postseason yet due to a calf strain he suffered late in the regular season. Lillard sat out Games 4 and 5 due to an Achilles tendon strain he aggravated in Game 3.

"I think they're very, very, very close," Rivers said Wednesday.

The Bucks face a 3-2 deficit against the Pacers heading into Thursday's Game 6, but will they get Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard back in the lineup? (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Bucks have remained competitive despite the continued absence of Antetokounmpo, a two-time league MVP and the 2021 Finals MVP. They won Game 1, then forced overtime in Game 3 before losing on a last-second game-winner from Tyrese Haliburton. They extended the series Tuesday after owning the second and third quarters, led by Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton, who both recorded 29 points in the victory.

Lillard averaged 24.3 points and seven assists in the regular season and stepped up his production in the playoffs with Antetokounmpo sidelined. In Games 1-3, Lillard averaged 32.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 44.4% on 12 3-point attempts per game.