NBA Playoffs: Damian Lillard to return, Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Bucks' must-win Game 6

Damian Lillard is back. Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks will have one star back for their must-win Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers.

Damian Lillard is listed as available for Thursday's game on the Bucks' injury report, while Giannis Antetokounmpo remains out for a ninth straight game. The Pacers currently lead the series 3-2 after the Bucks' Game 5 win.

Both of the Bucks' stars were listed as game-time decisions earlier Thursday, but Lillard had the more favorable prognosis. He was listed as questionable for the game with the Achilles injury he aggravated in Game 3, while Antetokounmpo was doubtful with the calf strain that has sidelined him since April 9.

The Bucks did not hold a pregame shootaround for Game 6, but head coach Doc Rivers told reporters "had great workouts."

It has been a dramatic series for the Bucks so far, matching a dramatic regular season for a team that had justifiable championship hopes after trading for Lillard. It was hoped that Antetokounmpo would be able to return quickly after sitting out of the final three games of the regular season, but Lillard was forced to lead the team without him.

That effort had an encouraging start with a blowout win in Game 1, but the situation became a nightmare when the Pacers took Games 2 and 3, with Lillard aggravating his injury in the latter. Indiana took Game 4 and was well-poised to close out the series, but the Bucks responded with a surprisingly dominant Game 5 win.

It was the first time in NBA history a team had won a playoff game while missing its top two regular season scorers. The Bucks are probably happy they won't have to try to repeat the accomplishment.