Encino, trained by Brad Cox, wins Lexington and moves to 2024 Kentucky Derby bubble

Encino wired the field in Saturday’s Lexington Stakes at Keeneland and put himself on the bubble to make the Kentucky Derby.

With Florent Geroux riding, Encino gained the lead out of the gate and took the Grade 3, $400,000 Lexington by three-quarters of a length over The Wine Steward.

Trained by Brad Cox, Encino earned 20 qualifying points toward the May 4 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Encino has 40 total points and ranks No. 21 on the leaderboard. He needs one defection over the next three weeks in order to made a field that’s limited to 20 horses.

Cox said Encino’s next destination ultimately will be made by Godolphin, which owns the horse.

“If (the Derby) is something they want to do, we’ll prepare him,” Cox said. “We’ll ship him over to Churchill in a few days regardless. I’ll tell you it will either be the Derby or the Preakness.”

Encino covered the 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.93 and paid $8.62 to win. He set fractions of 23.55 for the quarter-mile, 47.28 seconds for the half-mile and 1:11.94 for three-quarters and held off a late charge by The Wine Steward.

”It was pretty much all him to the first turn; he pretty much controlled the race from there,” Geroux said. “He was cruising around there, and when he felt The Wine Steward outside of him, it gave him a little extra push. I think that’s what he needed because he was getting a little lost out there on his own.

“But he had plenty left in the tank, the dirt felt great and it looks like added distance shouldn’t be a problem for him.”

It was the first start on dirt for Encino, whose three previous races had come on Turfway Park’s Tapeta surface.

“He ran big,” Cox said. “We never know when we transfer them over (from a synthetic track) … but he stepped up today. Florent did a good job taking control of the race.”

Cox already has two Kentucky Derby contenders in Louisiana Derby winner Catching Freedom and Blue Grass runner-up Just a Touch.

A son of Nyquist, Encino improved to 3-1-0 in four career starts.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Encino, trained by Brad Cox, wins Lexington, moves to Derby 150 bubble