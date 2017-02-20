Anthony Davis breaks NBA All-Star Game scoring record to claim MVP

Any player representing the host team at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend must suffer through a busy few days. The hosting star must attend various parties, do more than the usual round of interviews, and generally keep social at all times. In a way, the game is a break from all the trouble, a chance to have some fun and maybe even rest on the bench for the majority of its 48 minutes.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis most definitely did not take it easy in Sunday’s main event, a 192-182 win for the West over the East. The 23-year-old star looked to thrill in his third All-Star Game as an active player, scoring a ridiculous 52 points (26-of-39 FG) in nearly 32 minutes of action. In the process, Davis broke Wilt Chamberlain’s 55-year-old single-game All-Star scoring record of 42 points.

– – – – – – –

Eric Freeman is a writer for Ball Don’t Lie on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at efreeman_ysports@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @FreemanEric