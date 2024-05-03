John Parker
F1 Miami Grand Prix live updates: Sprint qualifying results from the Miami International Autodrome
Max Verstappen has won each of the first two races run at the Miami Dolphins' stadium complex
Formula 1 makes its first of three visits to the United States this weekend as it takes over the Hard Rock Stadium complex for the third-ever Miami Grand Prix. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has won each of the first two runnings of this race en route to two of his three world championships and again enters as the overwhelming favorite.
Here’s what to know ahead of the Miami Grand Prix race weekend:
Miami Grand Prix TV/Streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Friday, May 3
12:25-1:30 p.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN, F1TV)
4:25-5:15 p.m.: Sprint qualifying (ESPN, F1TV)
Saturday, May 4
11:55 a.m.-1 p.m.: Sprint (ESPN, F1TV)
3:55-5 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPN, F1TV)
Sunday, May 5
2:30-3:55 p.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, F1TV)
3:55-6 p.m.: Miami Grand Prix (ABC, F1TV)
2024 Miami Grand Prix details
Track: Miami International Autodrome (Miami Gardens, Florida), 3.36-mile, 19-turn temporary street circuit
Length: 57 laps for 191.58 miles
Lap record: 1:29.708s (Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 2023)
Tire compounds: C2 (Hard), C3 (Medium), C4 (Soft)
Top drivers and best bets for the Miami Grand Prix
Max Verstappen is statistically in the midst of the most individually dominant era in the history of F1. Since the beginning of the 2022 season he has won an incredible 38 of 49 races. That inevitability is reflected in BetMGM’s odds for the Miami Grand Prix.
Verstappen has a staggering -550 moneyline, meaning a $100 bet would yield only $18.18 in winnings. The next best odds belong Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez at +800, which is eight dollars won for every dollar wagered. For comparison’s sake, last year Verstappen entered the weekend at -200, while Pérez was +300.
Best odds to win
Max Verstappen (-550)
Sergio Pérez (+800)
Charles Leclerc (+1600)
Carlos Sainz (+1600)
Lando Norris (+1600)
Miami Grand Prix entries
Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Sergio Pérez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Zhou Guanyu (24), Kick Sauber-Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas (77), Kick Sauber-Ferrari
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Daniel Ricciardo (3), RB-Honda RBPT
Yuki Tsunoda (22), RB-Honda RBPT
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes
Weather for the Miami Grand Prix
The forecast calls for hot, muggy conditions with better than a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. The tarmac for the Miami Grand Prix already provides very low grip, so the combination of high temperatures, a slick track and mid-range tires could potentially make for some exciting racing.