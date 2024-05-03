Advertisement
F1 Miami Grand Prix live updates: Sprint qualifying results from the Miami International Autodrome

Max Verstappen has won each of the first two races run at the Miami Dolphins' stadium complex

John Parker
1

Formula 1 makes its first of three visits to the United States this weekend as it takes over the Hard Rock Stadium complex for the third-ever Miami Grand Prix. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has won each of the first two runnings of this race en route to two of his three world championships and again enters as the overwhelming favorite.

    Both Mercedes are out in SQ2

    Along with Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen and Yuki Tsunoda

    Bad news for Daniel Ricciardo

    Lando goes 1:27.597

    Good for provisional P1 with several minutes to go

    SQ2 is live

    SQ1 has concluded

    Albon, Sargeant, Bottas, Zhou, Bottas and Gasly are eliminated

    A hairy situation in turn 1

    With three minutes remaining

    Drop zone:

    Albon

    Hulkenberg

    Sargent

    Bottas

    Ricciardo

    Fernando Alonso smacked the wall

    He's able to drive on, but they'll want to look at that in the pit lane before he goes back out. Provisionally he's P9 with 3:45 to go in the session

    Charles Leclerc goes 1:30.790

    That's the first time set of the session. 8 minutes to go.

    Sprint qualifying is a little different

    Sprint qualifying sessions are shorter than grand prix qualifying sessions, it breaks down like this:

    • SQ1: 12 minutes (instead of 18 minutes), grid spots 16-20 set, top 15 advance

    • SQ2: 10 minutes (instead of 15 minutes), grid spots 11-15 set, top 10 advance

    • SQ3: 8 minutes (instead of 12 minutes), grid spots 1-10 set

Here’s what to know ahead of the Miami Grand Prix race weekend:

All times Eastern

Friday, May 3
12:25-1:30 p.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN, F1TV)
4:25-5:15 p.m.: Sprint qualifying (ESPN, F1TV)

Saturday, May 4
11:55 a.m.-1 p.m.: Sprint (ESPN, F1TV)
3:55-5 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPN, F1TV)

Sunday, May 5
2:30-3:55 p.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, F1TV)
3:55-6 p.m.: Miami Grand Prix (ABC, F1TV)

Track: Miami International Autodrome (Miami Gardens, Florida), 3.36-mile, 19-turn temporary street circuit
Length: 57 laps for 191.58 miles
Lap record: 1:29.708s (Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 2023)
Tire compounds: C2 (Hard), C3 (Medium), C4 (Soft)

(Courtesy of Pirelli)
(Courtesy of Pirelli)

Max Verstappen is statistically in the midst of the most individually dominant era in the history of F1. Since the beginning of the 2022 season he has won an incredible 38 of 49 races. That inevitability is reflected in BetMGM’s odds for the Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen has a staggering -550 moneyline, meaning a $100 bet would yield only $18.18 in winnings. The next best odds belong Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Pérez at +800, which is eight dollars won for every dollar wagered. For comparison’s sake, last year Verstappen entered the weekend at -200, while Pérez was +300.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MAY 07: Oracle Red Bull Racing Honda driver Max Verstappen #1 enters turn 1 during the running of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Max Verstappen has won each of the first two races at the Miami International Autodrome. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Best odds to win
Max Verstappen (-550)
Sergio Pérez (+800)
Charles Leclerc (+1600)
Carlos Sainz (+1600)
Lando Norris (+1600)

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Sergio Pérez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Zhou Guanyu (24), Kick Sauber-Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas (77), Kick Sauber-Ferrari
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Daniel Ricciardo (3), RB-Honda RBPT
Yuki Tsunoda (22), RB-Honda RBPT
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

The forecast calls for hot, muggy conditions with better than a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. The tarmac for the Miami Grand Prix already provides very low grip, so the combination of high temperatures, a slick track and mid-range tires could potentially make for some exciting racing.