NBA Playoffs: Magic vs. Cavaliers Game 7 updates, score, highlights, analysis

Liz Roscher
Staff writer
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, left, fouls Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony as he goes up for a shot during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers have saved us. From what, you may ask? From a Round 1 without a single Game 7. Every other series in Round 1 ended without a winner-take-all contest, but the Magic and Cavs are going the distance.

Both teams are trying to reach the second round of the playoffs for the first time in a few years. The Cavs haven't been to Round 2 since 2017-2018. But the Magic haven't been to the second round since 2009-2010, and have four first-round exits since.

The Magic have an even taller mountain to climb today than the Cavs. They're playing the Cavs in Cleveland, and home teams have an advantage not just in general, but in this series specifically: all six games in this series have been by the home team.

Can the Magic beat the Cavs at home for the first time in this series? Can the Cavs beat a young, hungry Magic team? Follow along here for all the action from Game 7.

    The Magic are out there hitting some big three-pointers right now. They're 4-for-7 while the Cavs haven't drained one on two attempts.

    The Cavs aren't starting off particularly well. Jarrett Allen is out due to a rib injury.

    Welcome to the first and only Game 7 of the NBA playoffs so far. The Magic and Cavs have gifted us a winner-take-all contest on this Sunday afternoon, and you can follow all the action right here.

    Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff started the day with the grumpy, incredulous energy you can only get from an NBA head coach before a Game 7.