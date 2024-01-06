Kentucky basketball stands tall in SEC opener against Florida, rallies late for road win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — On a day seemingly everything went Florida’s way, Kentucky found a way to win.

Freshman big Aaron Bradshaw’s 3-pointer swished through the net with 1:21 remaining, giving the No. 6 Wildcats a 79-76 lead. Then the visitors fended off the Gators’ last-minute efforts, escaping with an 87-85 victory in the SEC opener for both teams at the O’Connell Center,

The Wildcats (11-2, 1-0 SEC) and coach John Calipari entered Saturday worried about their rebounding. In their previous outing, a 96-70 home victory against Illinois State last week, the visitors grabbed 24 offensive rebounds and won the battle on the boards by five (45-40). The Gators (10-4, 0-1) represented a bigger challenge on multiple levels, as they boasted the top rebounding squad in Division I, averaging more than 45 per game. But the Wildcats more than held their own, grabbing just three fewer boards (43 to 40) than the hosts.

For all the focus on Florida’s rebounding prowess, however, the hosts didn’t batter Kentucky down low Saturday; the Wildcats actually had more points in the paint (40 to 36).

The Gators simply found some luck from distance. Florida sank an average of 7.6 3-pointers per game in its first 13 contests in 2023-24. The Gators had surpassed that number by halftime, connecting on eight, which included Zyon Pullin’s logo heave as well as another try that banked in off the glass.

Florida ended Saturday with nine triples, nearly double Kentucky’s five.

But the total was less important than the timing.

Bradshaw’s big bucket in the closing minutes proved to be the difference in a tight tussle that saw four lead changes and seven ties.

Aside from Bradshaw’s clutch triple, bright spots for the Wildcats’ heralded freshman class — so spectacular all season long — weren’t easy to find.

The first-year stars struggled mightily at times in UK’s first true road game — the meeting with Louisville at KFC Yum! Center was flooded with Kentucky fans, making it closer to a neutral-site matchup — of the 2023-24 campaign.

Bradshaw didn’t score until 9:05 to play; he finished with 10 points. Rob Dillingham had four turnovers (against just one assist and six points). Justin Edwards had six points, with his final basket coming with 16:18 to play. The normally reliable Reed Sheppard had a quiet first half, but came alive in the final 20 minutes; Sheppard had 14 points and five rebounds, with a quartet of timely free-throw makes in the final 8.2 seconds left to seal the four-point win.

Sheppard tied Wagner for top scoring honors among Kentucky’s freshmen. Wagner had 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

With the freshmen finding their way, the Wildcats’ senior duo (guard Antonio Reeves and forward Tre Mitchell) were a steadying presence. Reeves poured in a team-high 19 points, and Mitchell posted a double-double (12 points and a team-leading 10 boards).

Kentucky is back in action Tuesday night, returning to Lexington for its SEC home opener at Rupp Arena. UK will host Missouri, with tipoff slated for 7 p.m.

The game will air nationally on ESPN.

Reach Kentucky men's basketball and football reporter Ryan Black

