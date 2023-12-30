Kentucky basketball wins last nonconference game ahead of SEC play, emerges in fine shape

It wasn’t vocalized by any member of Kentucky’s basketball program. But it truly had only two objectives in Friday night’s game against Illinois State.

First (and foremost): Win — convincingly, if possible.

Second: Get through it unscathed on the injury front.

Check and check.

After fighting through the Redbirds’ hot start, the No. 10 Wildcats used their superior depth and talent to overwhelm the Missouri Valley Conference foe, waltzing to a 96-70 win at Rupp Arena in their final nonconference contest of the calendar year.

To no one’s surprise, senior guard Antonio Reeves — who spent three seasons at Illinois State before joining the Wildcats as a transfer prior to the 2021-22 campaign — led the way for Kentucky (10-2) offensively. Entering Friday, Reeves was averaging a team-best 18.3 points per game. He surpassed his season average, finishing with a game-high 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting (4 for 8 on 3s).

But as has been the theme for the Wildcats’ offense all season, it was far from a one-man show Friday.

Three freshmen joined Reeves in posting double-digit point totals: Rob Dillingham (16 off the bench), D.J. Wagner (14) and Reed Sheppard (11, also off the bench).

The Redbirds (8-5) also had four players in double figures. Myles Foster had 20 points, while Darius Burford and Malachi Poindexter had 13 apiece. Dalton Banks contributed 11 in the losing cause.

UK has more than a week off until its next game, which will be its SEC opener.

It heads to Gainesville, Florida, where it faces Florida on Jan. 6. Tipoff from the O’Connell Center is set for 12:30 p.m. ESPN will handle the national television broadcast.

