Aaron Bradshaw, in 2nd game and homecoming of sorts, leads Kentucky basketball past Penn

PHILADELPHIA — Just a stone’s throw from Camden, New Jersey, where he starred for longtime state powerhouse Camden High, Aaron Bradshaw felt at home Saturday.

In just his second game for No. 17 Kentucky after being sidelined by a foot injury since the day he stepped on campus this summer, Bradshaw showed why he was a five-star prospect — and a player expected to be another in a long line of the Wildcats’ one-and-done products under coach John Calipari — in the team’s 81-66 win over Penn at the Wells Fargo Center.

The arena, which is barely 7 miles from Camden High and serves as the home of two of Philadelphia’s beloved professional teams (the Flyers and 76ers), did its best Rupp Arena impression Saturday, as UK backers far outnumbered Penn supporters.

Those in attendance, including what Bradshaw speculated to be more than four dozen friends and family members, witnessed him put up a double-double off the bench: 17 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 29 minutes. He rejected shots with authority. He boxed out for rebounds. He hit the floor diving for loose balls. He even stepped out beyond the 3-point arc and attempted the first triple of his college career — and on this day, when everything was going his way, of course the ball swished through the net. Going forward, as his conditioning continues improving and his foot injury fully heals, Bradshaw’s 3-point prowess is expected to be showcased more and more.

Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw, center, goes up for a shot against Pennsylvania's Eddie Holland III, left, and Nick Spinoso during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Philadelphia.

But for now, his intangibles — his energy, his length, his vocal leadership — are more than enough for a Kentucky (7-2) club that doesn’t lack for talent, boasting the nation’s top-ranked 2023 recruiting class.

For all Bradshaw and the Wildcats excelled at Saturday — the team made nearly 50% (34 for 69) of its shots from the field — the Quakers (6-5) didn’t make it easy. UK led by one point, 47-46, with 15:17 to play. And Penn remained within single digits until the clock ticked under nine minutes, when Kentucky finally started to pull away again — its largest lead was 16 (39-23) in the first half before Penn finished on a 6-0 run for the Wildcats to take a 39-29 advantage into the locker room.

Kentucky has another week until its next game, which also will be a neutral site. UK faces North Carolina in Atlanta next Saturday, half of this year’s CBS Sports Classic; UCLA takes on Ohio State in the other matchup. The Wildcats and Tar Heels will tip off at 5:30 p.m. from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. CBS will handle the national television broadcast.

