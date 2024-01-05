Kentucky basketball fans funding 'Free Big Z' billboard near NCAA Eligibility Center

Wildcats freshman Zvonimir Ivišić still is waiting to take the court this season. Some Kentucky fans hope to put up a billboard near the NCAA's Eligibility Center in Indianapolis.

Some Kentucky basketball fans, spurred by the Rupp To No Good Podcast, are trying to fund a billboard campaign to encourage the NCAA to make an eligibility ruling on Wildcats freshman Zvonimir Ivišić.

The UK fans hope to raise $3,600 to place the "Free Big Z" billboard in view of the NCAA Eligibility Center in Indianapolis.

Ivišić, who is from Croatia, reportedly spent the holidays with his family and missed the Wildcats' 96-70 win over Illinois State on Dec. 29. He reportedly was back with Kentucky ahead of its SEC opener against Florida on Saturday.

Big Blue Nation, WE ARE A GO on the #FreeBigZ billboard outside of the NCAA Eligibility Center!! #BBN



NCAA employees will see it every day on the way in and out of the office. 😊



We need to raise $3,600 to cover the costs of the rental & material! Link in the first reply below: pic.twitter.com/T6YYYDRv7p — Buddy 🏀😼 (@BigBlueBud) January 5, 2024

Through 12 games, Kentucky has not received any indication from the NCAA about a timeframe for Ivišić's eligibility.

Before arriving in Lexington, Ivišić played for SC Derby. He averaged 3.4 points and 2.4 rebounds during his two seasons with SC Derby, which plays in the ABA League First Division.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Zvonimir Ivišić NCAA eligibility: Kentucky fans fund Indy billboard