Brown: Do-it-all Kentucky freshman Reed Sheppard flips script on famous UK father

LEXINGTON — Kentucky freshman Reed Sheppard came to campus best known for being a legacy recruit. After all, he is the son of former 1998 Final Four Most Outstanding Player Jeff Sheppard.

The way Reed has played seven short games into the season, he’s already flipped that dynamic.

Jeff Sheppard should now be addressed as Reed Sheppard’s dad.

Reed scored a game-high 21 points and connected on five of his first six attempts from 3-point range as No. 12 Kentucky blasted No. 8 Miami, 95-73, on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena during the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

Reed Sheppard is well on his way to forging his own path without any mention of his bloodlines. The Cats needed him to Tuesday.

Starting guard D.J. Wagner left the game in the first half after suffering an apparent lower leg injury while driving for a layup with 4:22 left. Wagner did not return, leaving UK coach John Calipari to start Sheppard in the second half.

Sheppard helped the Cats expand a five-point halftime lead, draining two 3s and adding an assist during a 15-4 spurt to start the second half. UK led by 16 and never let it dip to single digits the rest of the game.

It’s really not that surprising if you’ve been paying attention.

He came off the bench and steadied UK in its Champions Classic matchup with Kansas after the Jayhawks pounced on the Cats early in the game when they looked uncertain.

He followed that with a season-high 25 points, including 7 of 8 from beyond the 3-point line, in their win over Stonehill.

Miami is no Stonehill. Despite the final score, the Hurricanes are considered a top-10 team for a reason. They returned several key pieces from their squad that made the Final Four last season.

Sheppard helped contain one of them: Miami guard Nijel Pack was shooting nearly 40% from 3-point range and was coming off a season-high 28 points against Kansas State. Against UK, he was never a factor. He was limited to two points and missed all three of his 3-point attempts.

Even Sheppard’s mistakes seemed golden for the Cats. With the shot clock at about three seconds on a second-half possession, Sheppard drove to the basket and kicked it out to Justin Edwards for a made 3-pointer.

Sheppard should have taken the shot himself with such little time. After an official review, the basket was waved off for a shot clock violation.

Sheppard is playing well above his experience. And is proving legacy has nothing to do with his role.

This column will be updated.

