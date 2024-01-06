What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Florida on today? Time for Wildcats' SEC opener

Despite his team owning a 10-2 record and being ranked No. 6 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll, Kentucky coach John Calipari still has it easy finding flaws. All he has to do is turn on the film of UK's most recent game, a 96-70 victory over Illinois State last week.

"You have to be kidding me: 24 offensive rebounds?" he said, referring to Illinois State's total in the loss. "And all they did was bum rush us. There was no X’ing. There was no screening the guy to get free. It was just you and that man, and they blocked us out. We didn’t go get any balls."

After that forgettable showing on the boards, the Wildcats are set for a far stiffer challenge Saturday. Kentucky faces Florida in the SEC opener for both teams at the O'Connell Center. The Gators are averaging more than 45 rebounds per outing, which ranks No. 1 nationally through Thursday's games.

Calipari's message is direct.

"Basically, keeping it real with guys: If you are not going to rebound, I am not going to play you," he said. "I don’t care who you are."

Here's everything you need to know about Kentucky's SEC game at Florida, including time, TV and streaming info.

Kentucky basketball vs. Florida start time

Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham battles Redbirds forward Myles Foster for control in the first half last week at Rupp Arena.

UK and Florida are slated to tip off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

Kentucky vs. Florida basketball betting odds

Kentucky coach John Calipari wants his team to improve its rebounding as SEC play begins Saturday.

Betting odds: Kentucky is a 1-point road favorite on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 169.5 points (-110).

What channel is Kentucky vs. Florida on today?

Dramatic lighting illuminated Rupp Arena before Kentucky played Illinois State.

Kentucky vs. Florida will air nationally on ESPN.

Authenticated subscribers can access ESPN via TV-connected devices or by going to WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app or ESPN+.

Those without cable can access ESPN via streaming services, with Fubo offering a free trial.

How to listen to Kentucky vs. Florida on the radio

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

