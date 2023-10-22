With no Zvonimir Ivisic, Rob Dillingham and Adou Thiero shine during Kentucky Blue-White game

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS — Moments before the announcement of Saturday night’s starting lineups, Kentucky coach John Calipari grabbed a microphone and thanked fans for attending the program’s annual Blue-White scrimmage, as all ticket proceeds went toward flood and tornado relief funds in the state.

He also expressed regret that they were without “21 feet” of players, alluding to the Wildcats’ 7-foot triumvirate of Aaron Bradshaw, Zvonimir Ivišić and Ugonna Onyenso. All three are out for varying reasons: foot injuries for Bradshaw and Onyenso, a late admittance to the university for Ivišić, who is still awaiting an NCAA ruling on his amateur status for the 2023-24 season. During his postgame news conference Saturday night, Calipari didn't update the timetable on any member of the trio, other than to speculate Onyenso will be the last to take the floor this season.

Ivišić was supposed to be the star attraction at Truist Arena; at the end of Big Blue Madness, Calipari urged UK fans to buy tickets to the Blue-White game if they wanted their first in-person glimpse of the 7-foot-2 Croatian freshman. Before the team hopped on a bus for Saturday’s trip northward, however, Calipari announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Ivišić would be held out as a precaution. After the scrimmage concluded, Calipari said he wished he hadn't touted Saturday as Ivišić's long-awaited on-court debut.

"But he goes through three hard practices — hard — after the ramp up, after a 30-hour flight, after all the tests and needles and everything you had to have," Calipari said. "He was cramping in his calves, his hamstring, his groin, his knee. He had everything going on. ... And I just said, 'Stop.'"

Rob Dillingham, battling no such physical limitations, was full go.

The 6-foot-3, 176-pound freshman guard put on a show, pouring in 40 points (on 14-of-23 shooting) to lift the Blue squad to a 100-89 victory over the White team.

Here are three things we learned as Wildcats now turn their attention to next week's exhibition game against Georgetown College at Rupp Arena:

Rob Dillingham’s reputation as a scorer is well earned

While Dillingham’s size and defense might have been question marks, his scoring prowess was never in doubt.

And if the freshman had any critics in that department, they were silent Saturday night.

Dillingham did more of his damage in the first half, scoring 24 points while making 56.3% (9 for 16) of his shots. That included a four-point play after being fouled on a 3-pointer by senior guard Antonio Reeves.

Though he cooled off a smidgen in the final 20 minutes — adding only 16 points to his total — it was thanks to his efforts that the Blue team’s victory never was in doubt.

Yet focusing solely on his scoring does him a disservice.

In the opening minutes, he had a hockey assist: an assist that led to the scoring assist. Dillingham passed between his legs, and backward, to Blue teammate Adou Thiero, who then dished to Jordan Burks for an easy bucket at the basket. And in the closing moments of the first half, Dillingham found Burks for an easy alley-oop layup.

While Dillingham’s night will be remembered for his scoring outburst, it can’t be overlooked that he also notched seven assists and four steals — two more game-high marks — to go along with five rebounds.

"Before I got here, I tried to make a play every time I (got) the ball," Dillingham said, "and now, like I just realized, we're playing with so many guys every day, I don't (have to) make a play every play.

"I can look for other people. I can throw the ball (to teammates). Just give it up sometimes."

Whether he begins the season in the starting five or the bench — the latter being more likely — Dillingham gives UK instant offense.

Rough night for (most of the) projected starters

Assume Kentucky sticks with the lineup it trotted out in two of its four games at GLOBL JAM in Toronto, including its 17-point romp in the championship contest against Canada.

Four of those starters: Reeves, Justin Edwards, Tre Mitchell and D.J. Wagner.

That quartet started for the White team Saturday night.

And it never led. Not for a single second.

The White team was outscored 54-41 in the first half. And it only won the second half by two points (48-46) because the Blue team declined to defend Grant Darbyshire on his drive to the basket and off-the-glass make as time expired.

Spun positively for the Wildcats, Saturday showed their reserves shouldn’t have any issues scoring.

Conversely, it had to be slightly disconcerting to see four-fifths of the starting five outclassed for the duration of Saturday’s affair.

"They were a little ticked, that White team, that they didn't win," Calipari said. "I went in the huddle. There were a couple of times, like, they wanted to chew light bulbs. They wanted to win."

Another excellent Blue-White outing for guard Adou Thiero

At last year’s Blue-White scrimmage in Pikeville, Thiero, then a freshman, had a coming-out party during the intersquad contest: He posted a stellar stat line, with 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. That was as good as it got for the Pennsylvania native last season, though, buried on the bench behind more experienced (Reeves, CJ Fredrick, Sahvir Wheeler) and more college-ready (Cason Wallace) options in the backcourt.

Thiero went on to play in just 20 games in 2022-23, averaging 2.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in 9.5 minutes per appearance.

Saturday night, he picked up where he left off in last year’s Blue-White game, recording another efficient outing: 26 points (on 10-of-13 shooting) to go along with nine rebounds and two assists. Calipari admitted he wasn't even sure Thiero would play in the Blue-White game as he continues recovery from a turned ankle suffered earlier this month at the team's pro day.

"I just go in and whatever my teammates need me to do, I try and do that at my best," Thiero said. "If it's rebound, create, play defense — just do whatever I have to do to win.

"That's all that matters."

Though he never was counted on to be a primary contributor last season, he’s primed for a more prominent role in 2023-24 — especially early on. With the three 7-footers out for an undetermined period of time, Thiero likely will begin the season in the starting lineup.

Even if he’s moved to the bench after Bradshaw, Ivišić and Onyenso are cleared, anything Thiero can provide as a reserve will be beneficial to the team.

And perhaps Saturday was the jumping-off point for a much-improved sophomore campaign.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: UK basketball schedule: Takeaways from Kentucky Blue-White game today