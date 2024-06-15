WWE Clash at the Castle 2024: Live updates, results, grades and analysis

"I Quit" match for the WWE Undisputed Championship — Cody Rhodes (c.) vs. AJ Styles – I’m not going to overcomplicate things for this one — there is next to a zero percent chance that we hear Cody Rhodes say the words “I Quit” two months after he won in the main event of WrestleMania. That isn’t to say this match won’t blow the roof off the building, however. Styles and Rhodes are special performers and this feud has been entertaining, if not entirely threatening to the American Nightmare’s reign. This is likely the closing chapter between these two, and will provide a fitting end. Prediction: Cody Rhodes retains the WWE Undisputed Championship.

World Heavyweight Championship match — Damian Priest (c.) vs. Drew McIntyre – CM Punk is going to get involved here and cost McIntyre the championship again, adding insult to injury by doing it in front of McIntyre’s home crowd. We’ll potentially start to see the Raw side of the SummerSlam card come out of this match, with Punk-McIntyre blowing off a monthslong feud and Priest setting up his showdown with Gunther in Cleveland. Prediction: Damian Priest retains the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE Women's Championship match — Bayley (c.) vs. Piper Niven – Does Piper Niven deserve this shot at the WWE Women’s Championship? Yes. Will she win at Clash at the Castle? No. Niven’s time will come, but Bayley is the bigger star and much like the Priest-McIntyre matchup does, the outcome here will set up the SmackDown women’s side of SummerSlam. Prediction: Bayley retains the WWE Women’s Championship.

Intercontinental Championship match — Sami Zayn (c.) vs. Chad Gable – We’re all waiting for Otis to turn on Gable, and all signs would point to it happening at Clash at the Castle, but I believe WWE can build this story out a little while longer. Otis can remain conflicted and not directly help Gable win the Intercontinental Championship, which is exactly what I think happens. It’s time to have Gable go on an even bigger power trip with gold around his waist. Prediction: Chad Gable wins the Intercontinental Championship.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match — Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c.) vs. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler – Belair and Cargill have been nothing short of dominant since winning the championships at Backlash France last month. Their reign will continue and I don’t expect them to be dethroned until they make a significant push for the longest run as women’s tag team champions in WWE history. Prediction: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.