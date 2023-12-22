Antonio Reeves, set to face former school, has bounce-back showing for Kentucky basketball

There likely wasn’t a soul in the building Thursday night unaware Kentucky’s last shot of the first half would be off the fingertips of Antonio Reeves. After all, Reeves had been nearly perfect.

This shot didn’t ruin it, as he popped free behind the 3-point line and calmly buried the jumper with six seconds remaining in the half — the final points for either team — as UK took a leisurely jog to the locker room, up 53-33 on in-state rival Louisville.

By that point, Reeves already had 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting, including 4 for 4 on 3s.

He added eight points in the second half to finish with 30 as the No. 9 Wildcats rolled to a 95-76 victory over the Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center.

It was an anticipated result: Kentucky (9-2), which entered as a double-digit road favorite, is one of the nation’s top teams, appearing primed for a deep run in March under Hall of Famer John Calipari; Louisville (5-7) has suffered a number of embarrassing losses this season and last, with each passing game potentially the finale for second-year coach Kenny Payne if he doesn’t find a way to start stacking more wins — and fast.

Reeves made sure Payne and his club felt more misery Thursday.

And Reeves did so in the most excruciating manner possible: U of L trailed by only three points, 21-18, midway through the first half. Reeves immediately knocked down a 3 to make it 24-18. Then he added 11 points in the half’s final seven minutes, a stretch which included two more triples, a fast-break dunk and an assist, as the visitors stretched their lead to 20 points at intermission.

Reeves’ scoring pace slowed considerably in the second half, as he had eight points. But the highlight came with 10:04 remaining, as he threw down a two-handed dunk in transition — while being fouled. He sank the subsequent free throw to complete the three-point play and push the Wildcats’ lead to 71-49.

It’s not as if he was the only Wildcat who contributed in the 19-point rout — fellow senior Tre Mitchell posted a double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds, most of all players Thursday), and freshmen Justin Edwards (13 points — 11 in the second half — on 6-of-10 shooting to go along with seven rebounds) Rob Dillingham (12 points) and Reed Sheppard (11 points and a game-high 11 assists) had stellar showings as well.

But Reeves was the night’s main attraction.

His 30 points marked the most by a Wildcat in a game since … Reeves last season, when he scored 37 in a win at Arkansas in the regular-season finale March 4.

And was a bounce-back performance in more ways than one for the Chicago native.

In his last outing, last week in Atlanta versus North Carolina, Reeves struggled in the Wildcats’ 87-83 win, going 2 of 9 from the field for nine points. And he also had a forgettable showing last season in his first meeting with the Cardinals. In that game, an 86-63 home triumph for UK, Reeves went 1 for 4 (0 for 2 on 3s) for five points and posted the team’s second-worst plus-minus rating (minus-3).

His superlative effort Thursday set the stage for Kentucky’s next game: It will be the “Antonio Reeves Bowl,” as UK hosts Illinois State, where the fifth-year senior guard spent three seasons before joining the Wildcats prior to the 2022-23 campaign.

Tipoff for Kentucky-Illinois State is slated for 7 p.m. Dec. 29.

The contest will air nationally on SEC Network.

This story will be updated.

