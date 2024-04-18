FSU receiver Kentron Poitier to take advantage of opportunities of what coaches give him

Florida State wide receiver Kentron Poitier is the same wide receiver but is wearing a different jersey number this year.

At least that's what he alluded to when he spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday.

Poitier alluded to a number change when speaking to the media after the Seminoles practice on Tuesday, and the senior feels that the Seminoles are making good progress in the spring as it hopes to defend its ACC championship crown.

While last season didn't end on a strong note after missing the College Football Playoffs and losing to Georgia, 63-3 in the Capital One Orange Bowl, Poitier believes that the FSU is getting back to where it needs to be.

"It wasn't too much of a turnaround, you feel me," Poitier said. "We just ended the Georgia game in what, December? So, I'm right back, and I feel like up to now I am in a good position. Just keep on grinding."

The departure of Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson has left the receiver spot wide open for the fifth-year senior to compete for the starting role. Poitier is taking every opportunity that is presented to him while continuing to improve on his game.

Throughout spring practice the 6-foot-3, 203-pound senior has been working on winning the 50/50 balls while in coverage, getting open in tight space and his speed. Poitier flashed last spring and played in 11 games. However, he missed time late in the season due to an injury.

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Kentron Poitier (88) makes his way down the field. Seminole fans watched as the Florida State football team hosted the FSU Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Despite being on the sidelines, he has always been supportive of his teammates who played in his absence. He started during the Orange Bowl and led the Seminoles with five catches for 84 yards, which is a career-best.

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Kentron Poitier (88) warms up before kickoff at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

"The injury set me back a little bit, but for me, I am not a selfish person," Poitier said. "The next person in line I'll be rooting for them on the sideline until I get back. It was an easy transition with Keon coming over, clapping him up and a lot of this and that, (I) give him the best spirit when he's on the field and I'm on the sideline.

"But when I did come back during the Georgia game, I felt like there was a burst that I could showcase next season even though I wasn't 100 percent."

Poitier also mentions working with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. He feels the Oregon State transfer has improved his accuracy and communication with his receivers.

"He knows where he needs to place it now," Poitier said. "We had so many practices that it should be an easy transition and Saturday should be for everybody to see. It will be a great show for everybody."

FSU coach Mike Norvell likes the path Malik Benson is on

Florida State football wide receiver Malik Benson takes part in the final Tour of Duty winter workouts ahead of 2024 spring practices on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

The wide receiver position may be up for grabs but FSU coach Mike Norvell believes there is a lot of promise from his corp, including the newly acquired Malik Benson.

Benson continues to receive a level of praise from Norvell after transferring from Alabama.

"What I love is Malik is such a great fit for this program," Norvell said. "He loves playing football and loves who he does it with. He's been a wonderful teammate and guys have pushed and challenged him, and he embraces. He embraces this and all of who we are."

Benson was the No. 1 Junior College player out of Hutchinson Community College before he signed and played one season at Alabama.

He appeared in all 14 games, where he caught 13 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown. Norvell has high expectations for Benson and looks forward to seeing the development of the junior for this coming season.

FSU football newcomer wide receiver Malik Benson speaks to media on Jan. 30, 2024.

"It's been fun to watch, and he has been showing that he could be a go-to guy who can play at an elite level," Norvell said. "I want to see him progress. I like the path that he is on."

