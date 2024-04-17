Brock Glenn, Luke Kromenhoek out for FSU football Spring Showcase | The NoleBook

Spring injuries continue to pile up for Florida State football as it'll be without quarterbacks sophomore Brock Glenn and freshman Luke Kromenhoek for the rest of the spring season.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell said that while both players are expected to recover by the start of summer workouts, both will be unavailable for the rest of the spring.

"They have been dealing with minor, little injuries that's not going to affect anything for them, even in the summer," Norvell said. "I thought we'd get Brock [Glenn] back this week, but it's looking like he'll get going into next week."

"Unfortunately, that's the timeline. Both those guys will be unavailable."

After Thursday's practice, Norvell announced that Glenn was taking limited reps after a "non-football thing."

Glenn and Kromenhoek are two more players added to FSU's spring season injury list, which is now up to seven players that will be unavailable for the Spring Showcase.

On March 26, Norvell announced redshirt junior defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, redshirt senior offensive tackle Robert Scott and freshman defensive back Jamari Howard will all be unavailable due to injury.

On April 5, Norvell announced wide receiver Destyn Hill and redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers would be out for the rest of the spring season.

Trever Jackson taking reps as backup

West Orange High School Warriors’ Trever Jackson throws the ball at the Florida High School 7v7 Association state championship in The Villages on Friday, June 24, 2022. [PAUL RYAN / CORRESPONDENT] Florida High School 7v7 Association State Championship

DJ Uiagalelei is the only healthy scholarship quarterback expected to participate in the Spring Showcase, meaning that we will get a look at FSU's three walk-on quarterbacks: freshman Trever Jackson, redshirt sophomore Dylan MacNamara and redshirt freshman Michael Grant.

Out of the three, it has been the true freshman, Jackson, who has been taking the most snaps behind Uiagalelei.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 186-pound quarterback was a late addition to FSU's Class of 2024, committing in mid-January.

Early on, while he has been hesitant to throw the ball, Jackson has had impressive running abilities and field navigation. Norvell said while Jackson still has a lot to learn he's been very impressed with him early on.

"He's [Jackson] still learning a lot and it's a lot being thrown at him, but I thought he's done some good things," Norvell said. "Obviously, it's a great opportunity for him to get some experience, work and get better."

Observations from FSU football's 11th spring practice

Quarterback handoff to Ja’Khi Douglas for a decent gain to start early 11-on-11.

DJ Uiagalelei is forced to keep under pressure from the defense.

Ryan Fitzgerald is good from 42 yards out.

Trever Jackson flips the ball to Jaylin Lucas and has some great speed for a gain just over midfield.

Trever Jackson escapes for a 10-yard gain but misses on a long pass to end period 3 11-on-11.

Vandrevius Jacobs made a nice leaping grab from DJ Uiagalelei while he was under heavy pressure in period 10.

Fitzgerald is good from 39 yards out.

Dylan McNamara and Michael Grant both miss passes in 11-on-11 play.

DJ Uiagalelei handoff to Jaylin Lucas for a long gain of about 20-yards.

Malik Benson made a great grab under heavy pressure from Azareye’h Thomas.

Trever Jackson nice connection to Deuce Spann on a longer pass.

Justin Cryer picks off DJ Uiagalelei on a throw-away attempt to start 7-on-7. Great read by Cryer and kind of a lazy play by Uiagalelei.

Trever Jackson nice pass to Deuce Spann under heavy pressure. Spann has looked really good today. Playing into his height advantage (6-foot-4-inches) a little more.

Omar Graham Jr . PBU on a pass from DJ Uiagalelei intended for Brian Courtney.

DJ Uiagalelei finds Landen Thomas on a long pass along the sidelines.

Trever Jackson nice pass to Deuce Spann at the 5-yard line and easily ran it in for the touchdown. Again, just Spann being open.

Trever Jackson locates Kyle Morlock in traffic near the goal line but he can’t hold onto it. Line of scrimmage is at the 25 past midfield.

Shyheim Brown PBU at the pile on off a DJ Uiagalelei pass.

Azareye’h Thomas PBU on an end zone pass intended for Malik Benson from DJ Uiagalelei.

Cai Bates PBU on Carson Pielock off a Dylan McNamara pass.

Cai Bates picks off Dylan McNamara on a pass intended for Carson Pielock inside the 2-yard line.

DJ Uiagalelei PBUed by Shyheim Brown at the goal line.

Trever Jackson misses in the same exact corner of the end zone twice.

DJ Uiagalelei finds Jaylin Lucas for a short gain to start 11-on-11. Lucas just makes so much out of the room he’s given off his speed.

Hykeem Williams drops a pass from DJ Uiagalelei.

Trever Jackson stumbles, recovers and takes off for the QB keep.

Norvell has been visibly frustrated since the start of 11-on-11. The offense has not been playing well in this final stretch.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football without Glenn, Kromenhoek for rest of spring season | The NoleBook