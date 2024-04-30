Advertisement

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich trade comebacks to leave Champions League semifinal level after first leg

Yahoo Sports Staff
MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 30: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match between FC Bayern München and Real Madrid at Allianz Arena on April 30, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

The UEFA Champions League semifinal between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid kicked off Tuesday with a delicious first leg, with superstars and sparring, with noise and nerves — but without a winner.

Bayern and Real dueled at the Allianz Arena in Germany. Both scored blinding goals. Both, for more than 25 minutes, led.

But neither held their lead. Vinicius Jr.'s second goal on the night earned Real Madrid a 2-2 draw, and an implicit advantage heading back home for next week's second leg at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Bayern, looking to salvage a rocky season, took control of the ball and the game early. But Madrid, boosted by the brilliance of Vini and Toni Kroos, took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half. Vini dragged Kim Min-Jae out of position, then darted behind the Bayern defender to give the visitors a lead against the run of play.

Bayern responded over five frantic second-half minutes. Leroy Sané unleashed a laser, his first goal in 185 days, to equalize.

Harry Kane then put Bayern ahead from the penalty spot, after a dazzling dribble from Jamal Musiala, and suddenly, the kings of Europe were wobbling. For most of the second half, Bayern pressed for — and nearly found — a third goal.

But with less than 10 minutes remaining, Kim clumsily fouled Rodrygo in the box. Vini converted the penalty. And Real Madrid, as always, as ever, just as it did last round against Manchester City, weathered a European storm.

The 14-time champions will be favored heading into next Wednesday's second leg (3 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+/Univision). They are on the cusp of yet another final, perhaps against their soon-to-be star, Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé. (PSG's semifinal against Borussia Dortmund begins Wednesday, and concludes next Tuesday.)

They will know as well as anyone, though, that there is still work to do. Bayern, although dethroned in Germany, proved Tuesday that it is still mighty.

You can re-live the first leg as it happened below.

LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER32 updates
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    FULL TIME: Bayern München 2 - 2 Real Madrid

    Vini Jr.'s brace keeps things level in the first leg as the deciding match heads to Madrid next Wednesday.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vini Jr. equalizes with his 5th goal in Champions League!

  • Henry Bushnell

    Vini equalizes from the penalty spot.

    A nightmarish night for Bayern center back Kim Min-Jae.

    He was dragged around and exposed by Vini on the first goal earlier.

    Now his clumsy tackle on Rodrygo throws away Bayern's lead. The penalty was a no-doubter. Vini converts. 2-2.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Penalty to Real Madrid!! Vini Jr. is stepping up to take the shot.

  • Henry Bushnell

    Luka Modric, 38 years young, just dropped an absolute dime to Vini.

    Manuel Neuer stands tall and saves.

    So many big-time players on display here. Quite a spectacle. This is peak Champions League.

    10 minutes remaining, still 2-1 to Bayern

  • Henry Bushnell

    Real Madrid subs

    Luka Modric and Brahim Diaz replace Toni Kroos and ... Jude Bellingham?!?

    A bit of a surprise. But Bellingham has been pretty quiet tonight.

    14 minutes plus stoppage time remaining. Bayern looking more likely to score again.

  • Henry Bushnell

    Real Madrid wobbling

    A deflected Harry Kane shot trickles past the post.

    A free Eric Dier header nestles right into Andriy Lunin's arms.

    Real Madrid living dangerously here. As it stands, this is a 50/50 proposition going back to Madrid for the second leg. Another Bayern goal would change that.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Henry Bushnell

    What a turnaround!

    From 0-1 to 2-1 in less than five minutes!

    And it was engineered by Bayern's three most dynamic players.

    Konrad Laimer drove into some space in midfield to spray the ball out to Leroy Sané on the right wing.

    Sané snapped his 185-day goal drought with a quintessential Leroy Sané goal — cutting inside on his left foot, and unleashing a laser.

    Then Jamal Musiala danced into the Real Madrid box and won the penalty.

    Harry Kane converted. Bayern has come alive.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    In his first Champions League semifinals appearance, Harry Kane puts Bayern up 2-1:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    And now after the equalizer from Sane, a penalty to Bayern!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Henry Bushnell

    Second half underway

    One halftime change: Raphaël Guerreiro on for Leon Goretzka in Bayern's midfield.

    Which is not a "F it, let's chase the game" change. It's more of a minor tactical tweak.

  • Henry Bushnell

    Toni Kroos' first half: not just the assist. Pretty darn close to on-ball perfection.

  • Henry Bushnell

    After a Harry Kane free kick fizzes a few feet wide, Bayern Munich now has eight shots to Real Madrid's one.

    But the one was very high-quality, and the eight have mostly been so-called "half-chances" — none stands out as a glaring miss.

    Still 1-0 with halftime approaching.

  • Henry Bushnell

    Can Bayern re-find rhythm?

    The challenge now for Bayern: re-find the rhythm of the opening 20 minutes, don't let one moment corrupt your gameplan.

    There's risk in starting to chase the game, and losing control, especially against this Real Madrid team.

    Real, meanwhile, will be even more happy to drop deep into its own defensive third and play on the counter — which is arguably when Los Blancos are at their best.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Henry Bushnell

    Real Madrid goal!

    ... and just like that, as promised, against the run of play... 1-0 to Real Madrid.

    All it took was one brilliant, lightning-quick dart from Vinicius Jr., and one classic Toni Kroos pass.

    Kroos will likely get the plaudits. But watch the replay, and watch Vini. He checks toward the ball, with just enough intent to drag Bayern center back Kim Min-Jae with him. Then he sprints into the space that Kim vacates. Kim can't keep up. Eric Dier doesn't cover. Boom. 1-0.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Henry Bushnell

    Bayern in control

    Excellent opening 15 minutes from Bayern. A near-ideal balance between attacking impetus and patience, between aggression and control.

    As Manchester City and many others can attest, though, if you don't convert chances, Real Madrid can — and probably will! — punish you in an instant, with no forewarning.

    Still 0-0.

  • Henry Bushnell

    Reminder: For all the hand-wringing over Bayern Munich this season, their underlying numbers have been great. Elite.

    This is still a dominant team, and you've seen yet more evidence over the first 12 minutes here.

    (Screenshot below via fbref.com. Expected Goal difference is a measure of the quantity and quality of chances that a team creates and allows.)

    Expected Goal difference in the German Bundesliga this season. (fbref.com)
    Expected Goal difference in the German Bundesliga this season. (fbref.com)
  • Henry Bushnell

    A Bayern chance inside 45 seconds

    Real Madrid nearly fell asleep in the opening minute.

    No pressure on the ball. Bayern easily played down the left, around Real's 4-4-2 shape. Leroy Sané got into the box and very nearly snatched an early lead.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    And we're underway

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The fans are packing Allianz Arena. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET!

    MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 30: fans of FC Bayern Muenchen walk to the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match between FC Bayern München and Real Madrid at Allianz Arena on April 30, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Silas Schueller/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
    MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 30: fans of FC Bayern Muenchen walk to the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match between FC Bayern München and Real Madrid at Allianz Arena on April 30, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Silas Schueller/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Welcome to Yahoo Sports' live coverage of the Champions League semifinal between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid! Though it's not on the line for the soccer heavyweights tonight in Munich, the trophy is in the building at Allianz Arena ...