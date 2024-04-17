FSU football coach Mike Norvell to play in 17th annual Southern Peach Bowl Challenge

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell is set to return to the 17th annual Southern Peach Bowl Challenge. This charity golf tournament will be held on April 28-30 at the Reynolds Lake Oconee.

Norvell is one of the 23 current and former coaches who will be participating in the Peach Bowl Challenge as the winner will receive a share of $300,000, which be donated to the charity of their choosing.

If Norvell wins, the money will go to his Keep Climbing Family Foundation.

“We have another impressive field this year as some of the sport’s top coaches tee it up for charity,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said in a press release on Tuesday. “Many of college football’s best rivalries extend to the green in this annual tradition, but it’s the charities who are the real winners as we’re set to raise another $300,000 this year.”

Other notable coaches in the ACC who will be participating will include Manny Diaz of Duke, Dave Doeren of North Carolina State, Brent Key of Georgia Tech and Pat Narduzzi of Pittsburgh. Former coaches such as Steve Spurrier and Tommy Tuberville will also be attending.

The pairing will be announced before the tournament.

COACH CURRENT OR FORMER FBS SCHOOL(S) CHARITY Shane Beamer South Carolina The Beamer Family Foundation Manny Diaz Duke Durham Public Schools Foundation Dave Doeren NC State One Pack Empowered Eliah Drinkwitz Mizzou CarePortal Randy Edsall Maryland, UConn Edsall Family Foundation P.J. Fleck Minnesota Row the Boat @ Masonic Children’s Hospital Hugh Freeze Auburn For Others Collective Chan Gailey Georgia Tech Fellowship of Christian Athletes- Georgia Region Jim Grobe Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor Fisher DeBerry Foundation Paul Johnson Navy, Georgia Tech Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation Brent Key Georgia Tech Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Dan Lanning Oregon OHSU Foundation- Knight Cancer Institute Urban Meyer Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State Urban And Shelley Meyer Family Foundation Jeff Monken Army Lauren’s First and Goal Dan Mullen Mississippi State, Florida Mullen Family 36 Foundation Pat Narduzzi Pitt UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Rick Neuheisel Colorado, Washington, UCLA Lord Wedgwood Charity Mike Norvell Florida State Keep Climbing Family Foundation Houston Nutt Boise State, Arkansas, Ole Miss Chickasaw Foundation Tom O’ Brien Boston College, NC State National Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center Kirby Smart Georgia The Kirby Smart Family Foundation Steve Spurrier Duke, Florida, South Carolina HBC Foundation Tommy Tuberville Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech, Cincinnati Tommy Tuberville Foundation

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Mike Norvel will represent FSU for annual charity golf event