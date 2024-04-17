Advertisement

FSU football coach Mike Norvell to play in 17th annual Southern Peach Bowl Challenge

Peter Holland Jr., Tallahassee Democrat
·2 min read

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell is set to return to the 17th annual Southern Peach Bowl Challenge. This charity golf tournament will be held on April 28-30 at the Reynolds Lake Oconee.

Norvell is one of the 23 current and former coaches who will be participating in the Peach Bowl Challenge as the winner will receive a share of $300,000, which be donated to the charity of their choosing.

If Norvell wins, the money will go to his Keep Climbing Family Foundation.

“We have another impressive field this year as some of the sport’s top coaches tee it up for charity,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said in a press release on Tuesday. “Many of college football’s best rivalries extend to the green in this annual tradition, but it’s the charities who are the real winners as we’re set to raise another $300,000 this year.”

Other notable coaches in the ACC who will be participating will include Manny Diaz of Duke, Dave Doeren of North Carolina State, Brent Key of Georgia Tech and Pat Narduzzi of Pittsburgh. Former coaches such as Steve Spurrier and Tommy Tuberville will also be attending.

The pairing will be announced before the tournament.

COACH

CURRENT OR FORMER FBS SCHOOL(S)

CHARITY

Shane Beamer

South Carolina

The Beamer Family Foundation

Manny Diaz

Duke

Durham Public Schools Foundation

Dave Doeren

NC State

One Pack Empowered

Eliah Drinkwitz

Mizzou

CarePortal

Randy Edsall

Maryland, UConn

Edsall Family Foundation

P.J. Fleck

Minnesota

Row the Boat @ Masonic Children’s Hospital

Hugh Freeze

Auburn

For Others Collective

Chan Gailey

Georgia Tech

Fellowship of Christian Athletes- Georgia Region

Jim Grobe

Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor

Fisher DeBerry Foundation

Paul Johnson

Navy, Georgia Tech

Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation

Brent Key

Georgia Tech

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Dan Lanning

Oregon

OHSU Foundation- Knight Cancer Institute

Urban Meyer

Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State

Urban And Shelley Meyer Family Foundation

Jeff Monken

Army

Lauren’s First and Goal

Dan Mullen

Mississippi State, Florida

Mullen Family 36 Foundation

Pat Narduzzi

Pitt

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Rick Neuheisel

Colorado, Washington, UCLA

Lord Wedgwood Charity

Mike Norvell

Florida State

Keep Climbing Family Foundation

Houston Nutt

Boise State, Arkansas, Ole Miss

Chickasaw Foundation

Tom O’ Brien

Boston College, NC State

National Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center

Kirby Smart

Georgia

The Kirby Smart Family Foundation

Steve Spurrier

Duke, Florida, South Carolina

HBC Foundation

Tommy Tuberville

Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech, Cincinnati

Tommy Tuberville Foundation

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Mike Norvel will represent FSU for annual charity golf event