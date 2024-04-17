FSU football coach Mike Norvell to play in 17th annual Southern Peach Bowl Challenge
FSU head football coach Mike Norvell is set to return to the 17th annual Southern Peach Bowl Challenge. This charity golf tournament will be held on April 28-30 at the Reynolds Lake Oconee.
Norvell is one of the 23 current and former coaches who will be participating in the Peach Bowl Challenge as the winner will receive a share of $300,000, which be donated to the charity of their choosing.
If Norvell wins, the money will go to his Keep Climbing Family Foundation.
“We have another impressive field this year as some of the sport’s top coaches tee it up for charity,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said in a press release on Tuesday. “Many of college football’s best rivalries extend to the green in this annual tradition, but it’s the charities who are the real winners as we’re set to raise another $300,000 this year.”
Other notable coaches in the ACC who will be participating will include Manny Diaz of Duke, Dave Doeren of North Carolina State, Brent Key of Georgia Tech and Pat Narduzzi of Pittsburgh. Former coaches such as Steve Spurrier and Tommy Tuberville will also be attending.
The pairing will be announced before the tournament.
COACH
CURRENT OR FORMER FBS SCHOOL(S)
CHARITY
Shane Beamer
South Carolina
The Beamer Family Foundation
Manny Diaz
Duke
Durham Public Schools Foundation
Dave Doeren
NC State
One Pack Empowered
Eliah Drinkwitz
Mizzou
CarePortal
Randy Edsall
Maryland, UConn
Edsall Family Foundation
P.J. Fleck
Minnesota
Row the Boat @ Masonic Children’s Hospital
Hugh Freeze
Auburn
For Others Collective
Chan Gailey
Georgia Tech
Fellowship of Christian Athletes- Georgia Region
Jim Grobe
Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor
Fisher DeBerry Foundation
Paul Johnson
Navy, Georgia Tech
Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation
Brent Key
Georgia Tech
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
Dan Lanning
Oregon
OHSU Foundation- Knight Cancer Institute
Urban Meyer
Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State
Urban And Shelley Meyer Family Foundation
Jeff Monken
Army
Lauren’s First and Goal
Dan Mullen
Mississippi State, Florida
Mullen Family 36 Foundation
Pat Narduzzi
Pitt
UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
Rick Neuheisel
Colorado, Washington, UCLA
Lord Wedgwood Charity
Mike Norvell
Florida State
Keep Climbing Family Foundation
Houston Nutt
Boise State, Arkansas, Ole Miss
Chickasaw Foundation
Tom O’ Brien
Boston College, NC State
National Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center
Kirby Smart
Georgia
The Kirby Smart Family Foundation
Steve Spurrier
Duke, Florida, South Carolina
HBC Foundation
Tommy Tuberville
Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech, Cincinnati
Tommy Tuberville Foundation
