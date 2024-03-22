Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei adjusting to new offense, learning mindset with FSU football

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has always respected Florida State football.

Uiagalelei also had a 2-0 record against the Seminoles when he was at rival Clemson.

But since arriving in Tallahassee in January he can feel the excitement and heritage of the program.

"For me, it's a true honor to be at Florida State," Uiagalelei said. "To be able to be a Seminole, put on the Garnet and Gold, put on that helmet every day and step on the field. I just want to do my best for everyone here."

Adjusting to a new speed

Florida State football quarterback DJ Uiagalelei takes part in the final Tour of Duty winter workouts ahead of 2024 spring practices on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

After transferring from Oregon State to FSU two months ago and undergoing Tour of Duty preseason conditioning, we are finally getting a look at how Uiagalelei fits into this offense in spring practices.

Last season he threw for 2,638 yards, completing 57.1% of his passes and recorded 21 touchdowns. He also rushed for 219 yards and six touchdowns.

The biggest difference between Oregon State to FSU has been the pace of the offense, according to Uiagalelei. He said it moves a bit faster than it did when he was in Corvallis.

"Tempo-wise, Oregon State was a little slower. We huddled every play," Uiagalelei said. "The practice tempo is a lot faster here, and we were a little more methodical [at Oregon State] and had a kind of more laid-back atmosphere."

"Here, coaches will bring that intensity and energy every single time."

A big part of that tempo change is FSU head coach Mike Norvell. He doesn't take a laid back approach to coaching, running around with players during practice.

"It's nice to have a guy like coach Norvell who really cares about each player's development, on and off the field," Uiagalelei said "It's been great to be able to learn from him and coach [Tony] Tokarz."

"They take pride in their jobs and I appreciate that."

Student and teacher

FSU football players participate in the Seminoles first spring practice of the 2024 season on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at Florida State University

Following program exits from Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker and AJ Duffy, the quarterback room has a more green look than usual.

While Uiagalelei is entering his fifth season of college football, he's still learning a new offense, similar to freshman Luke Kromenhoek. Quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz said both have been eager to learn.

"They're never afraid to ask a question or never afraid to say they don't know, which is great for me as a teacher cause it gives me a better sense of where they're at," Tokarz said.

Uiagalelei shares the same mentality in wanting to learn. He said he's confided a bit in fellow quarterback Brock Glenn, who has a grasp on FSU's offense.

"I'm a little older guy, but this is my first year in this offense," Uiagalelei said. "There's been new guys like Brock [Glenn], D-Mac [Dylan McNamara] and Big Mike [Michael Grant] that have been in this offense for over a year now."

"I try and look at them, ask them questions, different stuff like that...I think it's been great in the quarterback room because a lot of guys are willing to share knowledge."

Glenn said that Uiagalelei has helped him as well. He has answered Uiagalelei's questions about the offense while Uiagalelei has given him advice about the game from a veteran perspective.

"He's got a lot of experience so he's helped me in that area," Glenn said. "I have a year of experience in this playbook, so I'm helping him there. We're helping each other and I think it's awesome. We're just trying to know each other the best that we can."

Striving for perfection

FSU football players participate in the Seminoles first spring practice of the 2024 season on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at Florida State University

Just two practices in, there have been flashes of what's to come from Uiagalelei and the wide receiver room. He threw a pair of long, impressive passes to sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill during 1-on-1 drills on Thursday.

Uiagalelei also said that the "sky is the limit" for Alabama wide receiver transfer Malik Benson, who's quickly acclimated into the FSU offense.

For now, Uiagalelei is focused on getting better every day, striving for perfection and knowing that when gameday rolls around it'll pay off.

"Every day is not going to be perfect, But each and every day you should strive to have perfect practice," Uiagalelei said. "Once you pile days upon days of a perfect mindset, growth mindset, great termination, great effort, and stuff like that it will lead to being able to have one of those damn near perfect games."

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: DJ Uiagalelei adjusting to tempo change, learning mindset with FSU football