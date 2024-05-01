NBA playoffs: Tyrese Maxey leads frantic 76ers rally past Knicks to save season, stun Madison Square Garden

Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey (0) looks to pass during the first half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Madison Square Garden was ready to explode Tuesday night. Tyrese Maxey had other plans.

The 76ers' All-Star guard scored 46 points including seven in the frantic final 25 seconds of regulation to power Philadelphia to a 112-106 overtime win over the New York Knicks and stun a frenzied Madison Square Garden crowd. The win staves off elimination for the 76ers and sends the tense first-round series back to Philadelphia for Game 6 with New York leading, 3-2.

The 76ers looked defeated in regulation with New York holding a 96-90 lead with 28 seconds remaining. But Maxey scored an and-1 3-pointer to cut New York's lead to 96-94.

Then with 8.1 seconds left on the clock, he pulled up from 34 feet tie the game at 97-97 and send the game to overtime.

In the extra session, the Knicks took a 102-97 lead on five straight points by Jalen Brunson, who was locked in a duel with Maxey all night. But the 76ers battled back to take a a 103-102 lead and rode a 9-0 run to a 106-102 advantage. Brunson then converted a flagrant foul on Joel Embiid into a four-point possession with a free throw and 3-pointer to tie the game at 106-106.

But the 76ers scored four unanswered points to retake the lead at 110-106 with 15.1 seconds remaining. Maxey iced the game with two made free throws with five seconds remaining, and the 76ers survived to play another day.

This story will be updated.