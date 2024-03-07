Five things learned about Florida State football during Tour of Duty open to the media

Florida State football is ready to put last year's College Playoff snub behind them.

The Seminoles wrapped up their final Tour of Duty winter workout session Thursday in the IPF, as construction continued on the football-only facility just adjacent.

FSU has welcomed several newcomers to the program who are getting their first taste of what an offseason conditioning program looks like under director of strength and conditioning Josh Storms.

"Really been pleased with the work from the guys [and] the investment that they've made," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said to the media following the final workout.

"Obviously, we've got quite a few returning players that have been through this and then some newcomers that have joined in here in January, but just to see the camaraderie, the work, and the encouragement, the challenge that guys embrace - I mean, this is one of those foundational elements of our program."

The Seminoles kick off preparation for the 2024 season - when the College Football Playoffs expand to 12 teams - with 15 spring practices, which begin Tuesday, March 19, after the players return from spring break next week.

The spring practices culminate in the Spring Showcase, scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20, inside Doak Campbell Stadium, which is undergoing heavy renovations.

Here are our five takeaways from FSU's final Tour of Duty winter workout, which was open to the local media.

Brock Glenn looks bigger, impressive

Florida State football players take part in the final Tour of Duty winter workouts ahead of 2024 spring practices on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Quarterback Brock Glenn had a rude introduction to the college level as a freshman last season. After impressive spring and fall camps when he pushed to be the backup to Jordan Travis, Glenn suffered an injury that kept him out for several weeks.

When he returned, he was thrust into action when Travis (leg) and Tate Rodemaker (concussion and transfer) were forced out of the lineup in two of the biggest games of the season in the ACC Championship Game and the Orange Bowl.

Glenn finished the season 19-of-51 passing (37.3%) for 229 yards and two interceptions.

But Glenn did not let that discourage him. He's been working out and aiming to get better. He already looks like a college veteran now.

"You got a guy like Brock who's an unbelievable worker who can set the tone with how he comes to work every day and what he'll do," Storms said of Glenn. "I mean if you come in the weight room and you didn't know who Brock Glenn was and you watch that guy lift you’ll think, 'that's a good linebacker.'

"You see the weight he's moving, how explosive he is, the way he attacks it, you're like oh he’s a quarterback. So, seeing those guys working, it's been awesome."

Growth in the program from sophomores

Florida State football players take part in the final Tour of Duty winter workouts ahead of 2024 spring practices on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Last season during the Tour of Duty session open to the media, freshman receiver Hykeem Williams struggled with his conditioning. It was something both he and Travis pointed to in his growth throughout the season as he learned the college game.

This year, Williams was one of the top performers at the session open to the media.

But he's not the only second-year player who looked good. Miami transfer Darrell Jackson was someone Norvell shouted out as well.

"Yeah, it's night and day. I mean that's what it should be," Norvell said. "It is a big jump and a big transition. But you see, guys that are, the confidence that they have in what they can do. Darrell Jackson is one that really stands out to me. I mean, you look at last year, this time, just where he was and just movements, conditioning, mindset - I mean, he's done a great job.

"Hykeem is definitely. Those are a couple of guys here, just some of the most improved in regards to our program, whatever when it comes to just the mindset, the approach, but really, like what I'm seeing from a lot of guys, but yeah, that's what you're hopeful for."

Alabama transfer Malik Benson making an impression

Malik Benson, a transfer from Alabama, is seen as a potential replacement for NFL-bound outside receiver Keon Coleman. He had 13 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown in his lone season in Tuscaloosa in 2023.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder brings speed and versatility to the FSU receiving corps.

But he has won over teammates and the coaching staff with his work ethic.

"We'll come out here because he lifts in that second lift group during the day, so if we're out here in the day, we're doing speedwork with that first group, he's already coming out here, he's on jugs machine beforehand," Storms said of Benson.

"That guy literally lives in the building whether it's doing extra stuff with Jackson with the sports science stuff in the weight room, out here getting extra work with the jugs, bringing other guys into that fold, like he is a rounded part of the fabric of what's going on at all times."

The former consensus No. 1 overall junior college recruit in the Class of 2023 after he caught 54 passes for 923 yards and 10 touchdowns during sophomore season, leading Hutchinson to the NJCAA National Championship Game.

He is now developing into a leader for the Seminoles. Benson was constantly hyping up teammates between reps.

"I'll tell you, Malik Benson might be - I'm very, very excited about what I'm seeing from him because of just what he's done in his transition," Norvell said of Benson. "It's easy to go out there and see how fast he is, how good he moves, but the embrace for his teammates, the embrace for being an encourager, I mean, it's exciting."

Tight end room looking good

Florida State football players take part in the final Tour of Duty winter workouts ahead of 2024 spring practices on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

FSU's tight end room took a hit when Jaheim Bell declared for the NFL Draft and Markeston Douglas departed via the transfer portal.

But the Seminoles return Kyle Morlock and freshman Landen Thomas is someone the team expects to make an impact early on.

Jackson West and Brian Courtney are two more players in the position who could make an impact, granted both can stay healthy.

"I've been really pleased with really the whole tight end group," Norvell said. "I mean, you look at Jackson, Kyle, Brian Courtney, that group has done a really nice job. Here, as we've kind of kind of gone through the [ToD] - the growth, the improvement.

"You hope to kind of bring along Jerrale [Powers] and Landen, those are two very talented guys. So we've got a lot of a lot of encouraging pieces."

Tour of Duty Momentum carries over to spring practices

A full spring practice schedule has not been shared publically yet by the university. But the Seminoles hold their first practice following spring break on March 19. Just over a month later, they play the Spring Showcase.

Norvell generally holds one more practice right after the showcase to help the team learn from any mistakes made when playing in front of fans.

The fifth-year head coach said he hopes the players can continue to incorporate what they learned and carry momentum over.

"Well, it continues to paint a picture to these guys what they can do when things get hard, because I mean it's created, every part of this is to be challenging, to set a standard, to set an expectation," Norvell said, "As we go through the work, I mean you've got to listen to an instruction, you've got to apply it, and then you've got to react to whatever shows up."

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Malik Benson making good impressions for FSU football in Tour of Duty