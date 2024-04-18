Does FSU football coach Mike Norvell want go to the NFL? Here's what he said on podcast

The 'Bussin' With The Boys' Podcast crew visited Florida State on Wednesday to meet and interview FSU's football head coach Mike Norvell for its spring tour episode.

In this 30-minute episode, Norvell revisited the 2023 season after the Seminoles were snubbed from the College Football Playoffs.

He also reflected on that Seminoles team and stands his ground on what he believes the Seminoles could've done if they had made the top four.

"Last year's team was a special team, and I put nothing past what that team could've accomplished," Norvell said.

"I know there was a lot of adversity, and obviously, losing your quarterback and having to go through what we went through, but you know, defense wins championships. You look at the (ACC) Championship game; it was a really explosive, quality Louisville team, and our defense rose to the occasion and did whatever was necessary."

FSU football coach Mike Norvell on coaching in the NFL?

Throughout the show, Norvell talked about his coaching journey from Central Arkansas to FSU and being a mentor as a college football head coach.

The Seminoles hold their annual Spring Showcase Saturday at 4 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Due to ongoing construction inside the stadium, the facility will be operating at a limited capacity for this year's event. Tickets and parking can be purchased by visiting Seminoles.com/tickets or calling the Florida State Athletics Ticket Office at 1-888-FSU-NOLE (1-888-378-6653).

At the end of the episode, Norvell was asked about any aspirations of being an NFL coach.

He wouldn't shy away from it but remains focused on what's in front of him, and he is enjoying every minute of it.

"You never know," Norvell responded.

"Never say never, but I do love the opportunity to impact 18-20-olds in this time of their life. To be able to help build and facilitate habits, they're going to hope to be successful at the next level. I love the relationship aspects of it.

"I get so much enjoyment out of that. You get to be a true difference-maker for them. I'd never say I have any aspirations, and I'm not going to say that would be the case, but I love to get to do what I do, and I can't see myself doing anything else."

'Just keep on grinding': FSU receiver Kentron Poitier takes advantage of every opportunity

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Mike Norvell talks FSU football 2023 season, NFL coach aspirations