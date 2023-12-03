Jordan Travis, Gov. Ron DeSantis react as Florida State snubbed by College Football Playoffs

Florida State football is now the first undefeated team in the last 25 years to not have a chance to compete for the National Championship, as it was denied a spot in the playoff field.

On Sunday, the College Football Committee released the playoff field, announcing a top four of No. 1 Michigan (13-0), No. 2 Washington (13-0), No. 3 Texas (12-1) and No. 4 Alabama (12-1). Both the Longhorns and Crimson Tide qualified for the playoffs despite losing a game.

FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford wasted no time in shredding the College Football Committee for their decision.

Here are some reactions from FSU players and from around college football. (Reactions will be added as they come in).

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) hugs Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn (11) as the team celebrates defeating the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Redshirt senior junior Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending leg injury against North Alabama on Nov. 18. Backup Tate Rodemaker took over before missing the ACC Championship due to a concussion, leaving freshman Brock Glenn to start.

Travis was in disbelief of the news.

"Devastated. heartbroken," Travis wrote on his X account. "In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles!"

devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles! — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 3, 2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis

"What we learned today is that you can go undefeated and win your conference championship game, but the College Football Playoff committee will ignore these results. Congratulations to @FSUFootball on an outstanding season and winning the ACC championship," DeSantis wrote on X.

What we learned today is that you can go undefeated and win your conference championship game, but the College Football Playoff committee will ignore these results.



Congratulations to @FSUFootball on an outstanding season and winning the ACC championship! — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 3, 2023

Offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers

Offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers shared the team's reaction on Instagram.

Corey Simon

Former FSU player and current Florida senate member Corey Simon chimed in.

"The corruption of college football rears its ugly head again. ESPN and Disney have a vested interest in the SEC participating in the CFP. Lawsuits should be filed tomorrow," Simon said.

The corruption of college football rears its ugly head again. ESPN and Disney have a vested interest in the SEC participating in the CFP. Lawsuits should be filed tomorrow — Corey Simon (@csime90) December 3, 2023

Jared Moskowitz

"I am circulating a letter and will be doing a resolution condemning @NCAAFootball @NCAA's decision to leave @FSUFootball out of the playoffs. This decision is about TV money, a corrupt decision for college athletics."

I am circulating a letter and will be doing a resolution condemning @NCAAFootball @NCAA decision to leave @FSUFootball out of the playoffs. This decision is about TV money, a corrupt decision for college athletics. https://t.co/laQ2K3hWau — Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) December 3, 2023

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith

"Condolences to Florida State. They were fantastic. But blame no further than TCU! If they hadn’t gotten destroyed 65-7 in a nat’l title game last year, things may have been different. But we don’t need the potential of another slaughter because FSU doesn’t have a QB. Could not risk it."

Condolences to Florida State. They were fantastic. But blame no further than TCU! If they hadn’t gotten destroyed 65-7 in a nat’l title game last year, things may have been different. But we don’t need the potential of another slaughter because FSU doesn’t have a QB. Could not… — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 3, 2023

Linebacker Tatum Bethune

Darrick Yray, FSU football general manager

"Our players, staff, fans, and our university deserved so much better. Time to respond AGAIN! #KeepCLIMBing"

Our players, staff, fans, and our university deserved so much better. Time to respond AGAIN! #KeepCLIMBing — Darrick Yray (@dyray22) December 3, 2023

Cornerback Jarrian Jones

"Guess winning dont mean sh**"

Guess winning dont mean shit — J.Jones (@JarrianJones) December 3, 2023

Former FSU baseball player Devon Travis

"Another thing that I can’t make sense of is how Georgia is ranked behind FSU? Seriously, if FSU is that bad now due to injury, how in the world are we ranked above UGA?"

Another thing that I can’t make sense of is how Georgia is ranked behind FSU? Seriously, if FSU is that bad now due to injury, how in the world are we ranked above UGA? — Devon Travis (@DeVoTrAv) December 3, 2023

Running back Rodney Hill

"We gone pay y’all back for that one"

We gone pay y’all back for that one💔

Year 3⏳ — TORNADO RODNEY Hill 🌪️ (@rodney_hill10) December 3, 2023

Cornerback Greedy Vance

"We don’t question Gods plan but I’m so sorry for the seniors. I’ve only been here 2 years but I feel every bit of emotion for them. They worked so hard and stayed loyal to this program through trials and tribulations. They deserve the opportunity to compete for a natty."

We don’t question Gods plan but I’m so sorry for the seniors. I’ve only been here 2 years but I feel every bit of emotion for them. They worked so hard and stayed loyal to this program through trials and tribulations. They deserve the opportunity to compete for a natty. — Greedy Vance🏁 (@iam_jvxiiii) December 3, 2023

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Jordan Travis, Ron DeSantis among people angry on FSU football exclusion