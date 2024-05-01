2024 NFL betting: Caleb Williams is the runaway favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr.

It’s not a surprise in the slightest that Caleb Williams is the favorite for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. The odds behind him are very intriguing, however.

to win the award as the best offensive rookie. Williams’ odds make total sense. He’s joining a Bears team that improved as the season went along in 2023 and has added RB D’Andre Swift and WR Keenan Allen to the roster along with drafting former Washington WR Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick. Williams looks as set up for success as any rookie quarterback in the 2024 draft class.

A quarterback isn’t at No. 2 on the board, however. The second favorite is new Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. at +600. The former Ohio State wide receiver was the No. 4 overall pick of the draft and the first non-QB taken. Harrison could slot in immediately as Kyler Murray’s No. 1 target and get the chance to rack up a huge rookie season.

No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels is the No. 3 favorite at +750. Daniels should start right away in Washington and has a chance to be the top rushing QB in the league. Daniels won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 as he threw for over 3,800 yards and rushed for over 1,100. Daniels led all of college football with 8.4 yards a carry.

Drake Maye went No. 3 to the New England Patriots, but he’s nowhere close to Daniels or Williams. The No. 4 favorite is former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. He could start over Sam Darnold in Minnesota as Kirk Cousins signed with Atlanta in the offseason. McCarthy is at +850.

Maye is at +2000 along with new Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix. They’re behind New York Giants WR Malik Nabers (+1100), Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy (+1600) and Odunze (+1800).

Michael Penix Jr., meanwhile, is at +5000 and has the same odds as Chargers RB Blake Corum and Carolina Panthers WR Xavier Legette. Penix was picked at No. 8 overall by the Falcons despite Atlanta signing Cousins to a contract worth $100 million guaranteed in the offseason.

