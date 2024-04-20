What channel is the FSU spring game on today? Time, TV schedule for Garnet and Gold Game

Time for a sneak peak at the 2024 Florida State football team. The Seminoles will take the field at Doak Campbell Stadium today for the annual spring game.

The Garnet and Gold Game, or the "Spring Showcase" as it's been called in recent years, will give FSU fans their first look at coach Mike Norvell's new team. The 2023 FSU football team was one to remember, going 13-0 and winning the ACC championship before being snubbed from the College Football Playoff and kicking off its legal fight to leave the ACC.

Several key players from that team are gone, with more than a dozen in next week's NFL Draft. FSU football fans will be especially interested to see the quarterback who will fill in Jordan Travis' shoes. DJ Uiagalelei will lead the room after transferring from Oregon State (and before that Clemson, as fans will remember). Sophomore Brock Glenn and freshman Luke Kromenhoek won't play, meaning the other QBs playing in the spring game will be freshman Trever Jackson, redshirt sophomore Dylan MacNamara and redshirt freshman Michael Grant.

Watch live: How to watch FSU football spring game with fuboTV (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is the FSU football spring game on today?

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

The Florida State football Garnet and Gold game is set to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

What channel is the FSU football spring game on today?

The Florida State Garnet and Gold football game will air on ACC Network. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

FSU 2024 football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 24 vs. Georgia Tech*^ Monday, Sept. 2 vs. Boston College* Saturday, Sept. 14 vs. Memphis Saturday, Sept. 21 vs. California* Saturday, Sept. 28 at SMU* Saturday, Oct. 5 vs. Clemson* Saturday, Oct. 12 OPEN Friday, Oct. 18 at Duke* Saturday, Oct. 26 at Miami* Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. North Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 9 at Notre Dame Saturday, Nov. 16 OPEN Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Charleston Southern Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. Florida Saturday, Dec. 6 ACC Championship Game

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FSU football spring game 2024: How to watch on TV, streaming