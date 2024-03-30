Tennessee vs Purdue Elite 8 picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 2 seed Tennessee and No. 1 seed Purdue play Sunday, March 31 in an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game in Detroit, Michigan.

The Midwest Region game is scheduled for 11:20 a.m. PT and can be seen on CBS (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Final Four? Check out these NCAA Tournament regional final picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Purdue is a 3.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Boilermakers are -160 on the moneyline. The Volunteers are +135. The over/under for the game is set at 147.5 points.

Tennessee defeated No. 3 seed Creighton in the Sweet 16, 82-75. Purdue beat No. 5 seed Gonzaga, 80-68.

Knoxnews.com: Tennessee 76, Purdue 74

Mike Wilson writes: "Tennessee didn't have a full strength Zakai Zeigler when it played Purdue in November. It also had a hobbled Tobe Awaka. Those two make a major difference and Tennessee goes to its first Final Four."

College Football News: Tennessee 76, Purdue 73

Pete Fiutak writes: "These two played early in the year back in late November. Purdue won 71-67 when hitting just 35% from the field and doing next to nothing from the outside. And how? Again, the Boilermakers can play a little defense, too. But the Tennessee toughness will be the difference down the stretch. Purdue will be terrific early, but the Vols will work their way back and come through on the boards - and slowing down Edey - over the final few minutes."

Who is still in March Madness? See remaining NCAA Tournament teams entering Elite 8

Will Tennessee basketball upset Purdue in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the Elite 8 game.

KenPom.com: Purdue 76, Tennessee 73

The site predicts that Purdue will get the win over Tennessee in the Elite Eight game on Sunday in Detroit, Michigan.

Action Network: Purdue 74.8, Tennessee 73.3

The site predicts that the Boilermakers will edge the Volunteers in the Midwest Region Final of the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN: Purdue has a 62.1% chance to beat Tennessee in March Madness

The site gives the Volunteers a 37.9% shot at defeating the Boilermakers in the Elite Eight March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

