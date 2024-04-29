Former Oregon State star Raegan Beers announces transfer to Oklahoma

Former Oregon State star Raegan Beers is transferring to Oklahoma. The junior forward announced her decision on Monday via social media.

Beers averaged 17.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game last season for the Beavers. She shot 66.4 percent from the field, finishing second in the nation by a percentage point.

Oregon State (27–8) finished fourth in the Pac-12, advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament and eventually lost to South Carolina in the Elite Eight of the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

During her two seasons in Corvallis, Beers won Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and Sixth Person of the Year honors, and was named to the conference's All-Freshman team. She was also named third-team All-American by the Associated Press as a sophomore and was named to two all-conference teams.

However, with the dissolution of the Pac-12 and the women's basketball program playing in the WCC in a two-year affiliate membership, eight Oregon State players entered the transfer portal after this past season. Earlier on Monday, guard Talia von Oelhoffen announced she was transferring to USC.

"Now it's time for the next chapter in my life and my career," Beers said in a video posted to X. "I learned from an early age that I have to work for everything. I learned the importance of loving the process, and the process has led me here, a place that emphasizes the importance of loving the game, loving to compete and loving Oklahoma."

Beers was also considering a transfer to UConn.

The Colorado native will have two seasons of eligibility with the Sooners, who have won two consecutive Big 12 regular season titles with three straight NCAA tournament appearances under head coach Jennie Baranczyk. Now, Oklahoma will face competition like LSU and South Carolina as the Sooners make the transition to the SEC.

Beers joins a roster that includes 2024 All-American and co-Big 12 Player of the Year Skylar Vann. The senior forward averaged 14.8 points and 7.2 rebounds last season. Junior guard Payton Verhulst also returns, coming off a season during which she averaged 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and four assists after transferring from Louisville. And freshman Sahara Williams averaged 9.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.