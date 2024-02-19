What channel Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers on? Start time, TV, Zach Edey watch

Purdue basketball would love to start another long winning streak as it hosts scrappy and improving Rutgers in Big Ten action.

The No. 3 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3) suffered their third loss ― and court storming ― over the weekend at Ohio State as they couldn't fully recover from a first-half lull. Only Lance Jones made any 3-pointers for Purdue, which couldn't contain Bruce Thornton in the first half and Jamison Battle in the second half.

Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (23.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Lance Jones (12.8 points, 1.3 steals); Braden Smith (12.8 points, 42.7% 3-pointers, 5.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.7 steals); Fletcher Loyer (10.5 points, 42.2% 3-pointers). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.

Rutgers (14-11, 6-8) has been rejuvenated its past five games with the addition of point guard Jeremiah Williams, who sat until he became eligible. The Scarlet Knights won four in a row before losing to Minnesota. They are used to being in rock fights (shooting 39.1% overall and 29.1% on 3s, while holding opponents to 39.8% and 31.2%, respectively).

Rutgers team leaders: Jeremiah Williams (13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists); Cliff Omoruyi (11.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.3 blocked shots); Aundre Hyatt (11.0 points, 4.8 rebounds).

The Boilermakers won 68-60 at Rutgers on Jan. 28. Edey had 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Hyatt led Rutgers with 15 points. The Scarlet Knights held a 36-32 rebounding edge.

Purdue basketball key number: 48

Because the Boilermakers don't force many turnovers (9.8, 329th in the nation), they rely on making their opponents' shots as difficult as possible and rebounding the misses. Edey's presence helps immensely in those areas. Since Jan. 1, when opponents have shot less than 48%, Purdue has won. If the opponent tops that mark, either the game goes to overtime or Purdue loses.

Opponent FG% Result Nebraska 50.9 L, 88-72 Northwestern 57.6 W, 105-96, OT Ohio State 48.3 L, 73-69

Purdue basketball NET ranking

Via the NCAA through Feb. 18

∎ Purdue, 2

∎ Rutgers, 89

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 3 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player Seasons Points Rick Mount 1967-70 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 2,175 Zach Edey 2020-24 2,137 E'Twaun Moore 2007-11 2,136 Dave Schellhase 1963-66 2,074 Troy Lewis 1984-88 2,038 Terry Dischinger 1959-62 1,979

∎ Edey is Purdue's career rebounding leader with 1,156.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player Seasons Blocks Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 349 A.J. Hammons 2012-16 343 JaJuan Johnson 2007-11 263 Matt Haarms 2017-20 210 Zach Edey 2020-24 207

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers?

7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers on?

TV: FS1

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

