What channel Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers on? Start time, TV, Zach Edey watch

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Purdue basketball would love to start another long winning streak as it hosts scrappy and improving Rutgers in Big Ten action.

The No. 3 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3) suffered their third loss ― and court storming ― over the weekend at Ohio State as they couldn't fully recover from a first-half lull. Only Lance Jones made any 3-pointers for Purdue, which couldn't contain Bruce Thornton in the first half and Jamison Battle in the second half.

Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (23.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Lance Jones (12.8 points, 1.3 steals); Braden Smith (12.8 points, 42.7% 3-pointers, 5.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.7 steals); Fletcher Loyer (10.5 points, 42.2% 3-pointers). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.

Rutgers (14-11, 6-8) has been rejuvenated its past five games with the addition of point guard Jeremiah Williams, who sat until he became eligible. The Scarlet Knights won four in a row before losing to Minnesota. They are used to being in rock fights (shooting 39.1% overall and 29.1% on 3s, while holding opponents to 39.8% and 31.2%, respectively).

Rutgers team leaders: Jeremiah Williams (13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists); Cliff Omoruyi (11.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.3 blocked shots); Aundre Hyatt (11.0 points, 4.8 rebounds).

The Boilermakers won 68-60 at Rutgers on Jan. 28. Edey had 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Hyatt led Rutgers with 15 points. The Scarlet Knights held a 36-32 rebounding edge.

Purdue basketball key number: 48

Because the Boilermakers don't force many turnovers (9.8, 329th in the nation), they rely on making their opponents' shots as difficult as possible and rebounding the misses. Edey's presence helps immensely in those areas. Since Jan. 1, when opponents have shot less than 48%, Purdue has won. If the opponent tops that mark, either the game goes to overtime or Purdue loses.

Opponent

FG%

Result

Nebraska

50.9

L, 88-72

Northwestern

57.6

W, 105-96, OT

Ohio State

48.3

L, 73-69

Purdue basketball NET ranking

Via the NCAA through Feb. 18

∎ Purdue, 2

∎ Rutgers, 89

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 3 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.

Player

Seasons

Points

Rick Mount

1967-70

2,323

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

2,175

Zach Edey

2020-24

2,137

E'Twaun Moore

2007-11

2,136

Dave Schellhase

1963-66

2,074

Troy Lewis

1984-88

2,038

Terry Dischinger

1959-62

1,979

∎ Edey is Purdue's career rebounding leader with 1,156.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player

Seasons

Blocks

Joe Barry Carroll

1976-80

349

A.J. Hammons

2012-16

343

JaJuan Johnson

2007-11

263

Matt Haarms

2017-20

210

Zach Edey

2020-24

207

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers?

7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers on?

TV: FS1

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity Network, ESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

W, 92-86

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

W, 92-84

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

W, 100-57

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

W, 80-53

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

W, 67-53

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

W, 83-78

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

L, 88-72

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

W, 95-78

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

W, 87-66

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

W, 84-70

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

W, 99-67

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

W, 68-60

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

W, 105-96, OT

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

W, 75-69

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

W, 79-59

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

W, 84-76

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

L, 73-69

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday

vs. Wisconsin

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

