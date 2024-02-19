What channel Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers on? Start time, TV, Zach Edey watch
Purdue basketball would love to start another long winning streak as it hosts scrappy and improving Rutgers in Big Ten action.
The No. 3 (USA TODAY) Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3) suffered their third loss ― and court storming ― over the weekend at Ohio State as they couldn't fully recover from a first-half lull. Only Lance Jones made any 3-pointers for Purdue, which couldn't contain Bruce Thornton in the first half and Jamison Battle in the second half.
Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (23.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Lance Jones (12.8 points, 1.3 steals); Braden Smith (12.8 points, 42.7% 3-pointers, 5.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.7 steals); Fletcher Loyer (10.5 points, 42.2% 3-pointers). Coach Matt Painter is in his 19th season.
Rutgers (14-11, 6-8) has been rejuvenated its past five games with the addition of point guard Jeremiah Williams, who sat until he became eligible. The Scarlet Knights won four in a row before losing to Minnesota. They are used to being in rock fights (shooting 39.1% overall and 29.1% on 3s, while holding opponents to 39.8% and 31.2%, respectively).
Rutgers team leaders: Jeremiah Williams (13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists); Cliff Omoruyi (11.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.3 blocked shots); Aundre Hyatt (11.0 points, 4.8 rebounds).
The Boilermakers won 68-60 at Rutgers on Jan. 28. Edey had 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Hyatt led Rutgers with 15 points. The Scarlet Knights held a 36-32 rebounding edge.
Purdue basketball key number: 48
Because the Boilermakers don't force many turnovers (9.8, 329th in the nation), they rely on making their opponents' shots as difficult as possible and rebounding the misses. Edey's presence helps immensely in those areas. Since Jan. 1, when opponents have shot less than 48%, Purdue has won. If the opponent tops that mark, either the game goes to overtime or Purdue loses.
Opponent
FG%
Result
Nebraska
50.9
L, 88-72
Northwestern
57.6
W, 105-96, OT
Ohio State
48.3
L, 73-69
Purdue basketball NET ranking
Via the NCAA through Feb. 18
∎ Purdue, 2
∎ Rutgers, 89
Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists
Zach Edey is the No. 3 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history.
Player
Seasons
Points
Rick Mount
1967-70
2,323
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
2,175
Zach Edey
2020-24
2,137
E'Twaun Moore
2007-11
2,136
Dave Schellhase
1963-66
2,074
Troy Lewis
1984-88
2,038
Terry Dischinger
1959-62
1,979
∎ Edey is Purdue's career rebounding leader with 1,156.
∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.
Player
Seasons
Blocks
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
349
A.J. Hammons
2012-16
343
JaJuan Johnson
2007-11
263
Matt Haarms
2017-20
210
Zach Edey
2020-24
207
What time is Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers?
7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.
What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Rutgers on?
TV: FS1
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday
vs. Wisconsin
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
