U.S. Open final round live updates, leaderboard: Rory McIlroy catches Bryson DeChambeau at the turn Sunday at Pinehurst

Bryson DeChambeau, a sudden fan favorite, is hunting for his second major title on Sunday in North Carolina

Bryson DeChambeau, who has suddenly turned himself into a fan favorite, was in a prime position to pick up his second major championship title on Sunday afternoon.

DeChambeau, after a dominant outing on Saturday, entered the final round at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina with a three-shot lead over the field. He carded a 3-under 67 on Saturday, and nearly matched the low round of the day, to nearly run away with the U.S. Open.

Though he started the final round with a clear advantage, it didn't last long. Rory McIlroy — who is still searching for a major championship title after a near-decade drought — quickly matched DeChambeau at 6-under after making back-to-back birdies at the turn.

Both Matthieu Pavon, who is in the final group with DeChambeau, and Patrick Cantlay bogeyed early. Cantlay, however, quickly rallied back to keep himself in contention. Only Russell Henley, Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama were also under par for the week as the last group made the turn.

The way Pinehurst has been playing so far, it’s still very much anybody’s tournament to win.

If you're looking for tee times, we have them right here.

If you're looking for how to watch, we've got that covered, too.

If you want to check out the leaderboard, click here.

And if you want some help keeping up with the action, follow along below: