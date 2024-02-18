LIVE: Purdue basketball trails Ohio State at halftime
Purdue basketball wants to extend its winning streak to double digits and Zach Edey can become the Boilermakers' all-time rebounding leader as they visit struggling Ohio State.
The No. 2 Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2) haven't lost since Jan. 9 and hold a 2.5-game Big Ten lead. Ohio State (14-11, 4-10), which has lost 9 of 11 games, is playing its first with Jake Diebler as interim coach. He's in place for the fired former Butler coach Chris Holtmann, who was in his seventh season.
Purdue has won four straight matchups, including three last season. At Columbus, the Boilermakers overcame a last-minute, 3-point deficit to win 71-69.
Sam King is your best Purdue basketball follow, and we will have updates and highlights throughout. Please remember to refresh.
11:44 left 2H: Ohio State 54, Purdue 43
Ohio State is harassing Zach Edey in the middle. He has 4 turnovers, but leads the Boilers with 12 points.
Lance Jones hits a 3 from the to pat the 13:13 mark. He has both of Purdue's 3s.
13:55 left 2H: Ohio State 50, Purdue 38
Jamison Battle hits another 3. He has 11 points and OSU leads by 12. The Buckeyes are 6-of-13 on 3-pointers, Purdue 1-of-5.
14:45 left 2H: Ohio State 47, Purdue 38
Jamison Battle hits consecutive 3-pointers. Timeout, Purdue.
Purdue is feeding Zach Edey, who is up to 10 points. However, the Boilermakers aren't cutting their deficit.
In the opening minutes of the second half, Edey establishes Purdue's career rebounding record, scores and has an assist to Trey Kaufman-Renn. Edey passes Joe Barry Carroll, who had 1,148 rebounds from 1976-80.
Halftime: Ohio State 35, Purdue 30
Trey Kaufman-Renn's 7 early points lead the Boilermakers, who have made just 1 early 3-pointer and trail the rebounding battle 16-15.
Bruce Thornton has 14 points and Zed Key 7 for OSU, which is shooting 46.7% to Purdue's 40.7%.
Purdue also trailed at halftime against Minnesota on Thursday.
1:33 left 1H: Ohio State 33, Purdue 30
Bruce Thornton's jumper makes it a 12-2 OSU run.
Austin Parks scores with 3 minutes left (his first collegiate field goal) to give OSU its first lead at 29-28. The Buckeyes are going inside with Zach Edey on the bench.
3:54 left 1H: Purdue 28, Ohio State 25
Zach Edey sits with 2 fouls. He has 6 points and 5 rebounds. He has tied Joe Barry Carroll atop the Purdue career rebounding list.
7:27 left 2H: Purdue 22, Ohio State 19
Braden Smith has 4 points and 5 assists already. His season assists average is 7.2, second in the nation.
Zach Edey dunks with 9:15 left as Purdue regains the lead.
Lance Jones misses 2 layups on an inbounds play and OSU's Zed Key gets a layup at the other end. Then Roddy Gayle's dunk ties it at 16. Edey returns.
11:42 left 1H: Purdue 16, Ohio State 12
All five Purdue starters have scored. Zach Edey has 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 blocked shot and 1 foul.
15:21 left 1H: Purdue 12, Ohio State 8
Trey Kaufman-Renn has 7 points already. His season average is 6.6. Bruce Thornton has all 8 for the Buckeyes.
Thornton gets OSU's first points on a jumper and free throw at the 17:31 mark.
Kaufman-Renn's and-1 puts Purdue up 8-0 2:20 in. Braden Smith hits a jumper from the right elbow on Purdue's first play.
Purdue vs. Ohio State starting lineups
Purdue: Trey Kaufman-Renn, Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, Lance Jones
Ohio State: Roddy Gayle Jr., Bruce Thornton, Jamison Battle, Evan Mahaffey, Felix Okpara.
Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists
Zach Edey is the No. 4 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history and is likely to move up a rung.
Player
Seasons
Points
Rick Mount
1967-70
2,323
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
2,175
E'Twaun Moore
2007-11
2,136
Zach Edey
2020-24
2,115
Dave Schellhase
1963-66
2,074
Troy Lewis
1984-88
2,038
Terry Dischinger
1959-62
1,979
∎ Edey has 1,143 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.
∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.
Player
Seasons
Blocks
Joe Barry Carroll
1976-80
349
A.J. Hammons
2012-16
343
JaJuan Johnson
2007-11
263
Matt Haarms
2017-20
210
Zach Edey
2020-24
204
What time is Purdue basketball vs. Ohio State?
1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Ohio State on?
TV: CBS
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Is Purdue favored vs. Ohio State?
via BetMGM
Favorite: Purdue by 8.5 points
Over/under: 146.5 total points
Moneyline: Purdue -450, Ohio State +340
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday
vs. Wisconsin
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
