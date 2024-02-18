LIVE: Purdue basketball trails Ohio State at halftime

Purdue basketball wants to extend its winning streak to double digits and Zach Edey can become the Boilermakers' all-time rebounding leader as they visit struggling Ohio State.

The No. 2 Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2) haven't lost since Jan. 9 and hold a 2.5-game Big Ten lead. Ohio State (14-11, 4-10), which has lost 9 of 11 games, is playing its first with Jake Diebler as interim coach. He's in place for the fired former Butler coach Chris Holtmann, who was in his seventh season.

Purdue has won four straight matchups, including three last season. At Columbus, the Boilermakers overcame a last-minute, 3-point deficit to win 71-69.

He's No. 1: Zach Edey is Purdue basketball all-time rebounds leader

11:44 left 2H: Ohio State 54, Purdue 43

Ohio State is harassing Zach Edey in the middle. He has 4 turnovers, but leads the Boilers with 12 points.

THE STEAL AND THE BUCKET FOR @OhioStateHoops ⚡ pic.twitter.com/fjpH1NiShg — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 18, 2024

Lance Jones hits a 3 from the to pat the 13:13 mark. He has both of Purdue's 3s.

13:55 left 2H: Ohio State 50, Purdue 38

Jamison Battle hits another 3. He has 11 points and OSU leads by 12. The Buckeyes are 6-of-13 on 3-pointers, Purdue 1-of-5.

14:45 left 2H: Ohio State 47, Purdue 38

Jamison Battle hits consecutive 3-pointers. Timeout, Purdue.

Purdue is feeding Zach Edey, who is up to 10 points. However, the Boilermakers aren't cutting their deficit.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Edey establishes Purdue's career rebounding record, scores and has an assist to Trey Kaufman-Renn. Edey passes Joe Barry Carroll, who had 1,148 rebounds from 1976-80.

Edey with the @BoilerBall rebounds record ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Vb1VbEXvH9 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 18, 2024

Halftime: Ohio State 35, Purdue 30

Trey Kaufman-Renn's 7 early points lead the Boilermakers, who have made just 1 early 3-pointer and trail the rebounding battle 16-15.

Bruce Thornton has 14 points and Zed Key 7 for OSU, which is shooting 46.7% to Purdue's 40.7%.

Purdue also trailed at halftime against Minnesota on Thursday.

Ohio State is battling with No. 2 Purdue 👀



(via @CBSSportsCBB)pic.twitter.com/Ajq8r2p5zm — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 18, 2024

1:33 left 1H: Ohio State 33, Purdue 30

Bruce Thornton's jumper makes it a 12-2 OSU run.

Austin Parks scores with 3 minutes left (his first collegiate field goal) to give OSU its first lead at 29-28. The Buckeyes are going inside with Zach Edey on the bench.

3:54 left 1H: Purdue 28, Ohio State 25

Zach Edey sits with 2 fouls. He has 6 points and 5 rebounds. He has tied Joe Barry Carroll atop the Purdue career rebounding list.

7:27 left 2H: Purdue 22, Ohio State 19

Braden Smith has 4 points and 5 assists already. His season assists average is 7.2, second in the nation.

Zach Edey dunks with 9:15 left as Purdue regains the lead.

Lance Jones misses 2 layups on an inbounds play and OSU's Zed Key gets a layup at the other end. Then Roddy Gayle's dunk ties it at 16. Edey returns.

11:42 left 1H: Purdue 16, Ohio State 12

All five Purdue starters have scored. Zach Edey has 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 blocked shot and 1 foul.

What a shot for @OhioStateHoops 👌 pic.twitter.com/sBvOepKNaX — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 18, 2024

15:21 left 1H: Purdue 12, Ohio State 8

Trey Kaufman-Renn has 7 points already. His season average is 6.6. Bruce Thornton has all 8 for the Buckeyes.

Thornton gets OSU's first points on a jumper and free throw at the 17:31 mark.

Kaufman-Renn's and-1 puts Purdue up 8-0 2:20 in. Braden Smith hits a jumper from the right elbow on Purdue's first play.

Purdue vs. Ohio State starting lineups

Purdue: Trey Kaufman-Renn, Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, Lance Jones

Ohio State: Roddy Gayle Jr., Bruce Thornton, Jamison Battle, Evan Mahaffey, Felix Okpara.

Zach Edey on Purdue all-time scoring, rebounding, blocked shots lists

Zach Edey is the No. 4 all-time scorer in Boilermakers history and is likely to move up a rung.

Player Seasons Points Rick Mount 1967-70 2,323 Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 2,175 E'Twaun Moore 2007-11 2,136 Zach Edey 2020-24 2,115 Dave Schellhase 1963-66 2,074 Troy Lewis 1984-88 2,038 Terry Dischinger 1959-62 1,979

∎ Edey has 1,143 career rebounds, second to Joe Barry Carroll's 1,148.

∎ Edey is fifth in career blocked shots.

Player Seasons Blocks Joe Barry Carroll 1976-80 349 A.J. Hammons 2012-16 343 JaJuan Johnson 2007-11 263 Matt Haarms 2017-20 210 Zach Edey 2020-24 204

What time is Purdue basketball vs. Ohio State?

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Ohio State on?

TV: CBS

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Is Purdue favored vs. Ohio State?

via BetMGM

Favorite: Purdue by 8.5 points

Over/under: 146.5 total points

Moneyline: Purdue -450, Ohio State +340

Purdue basketball schedule

