Big 12 basketball power rankings: Baylor rising, catching fire after three-game skid

Nearly two weeks ago, it appeared Baylor was quickly falling out of the Big 12 title hunt.

Three straight losses — one in overtime and another in triple overtime. The deep-shooting Bears were a mess from 3-point range in seven conference games.

Now, there is no hotter team.

Baylor has won three straight games. It’s the lone team in the conference with a winning streak entering this weekend’s huge matchup at Kansas.

The two programs have combined to win two of the past three national titles.

But neither have hit their stride just yet. Baylor, however, looks very dangerous at the moment.

That’s why the Bears are this week’s biggest riser in the power rankings of a conference of chaos.

1. Houston

Last week: 1

This week: at Cincinnati (Saturday)

What to know: Not even a big lead against Oklahoma State — in an easy win — made Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson happy to cap a week that included a hiccup at Kansas. He was ejected with a 20-point lead and 15 minutes left in the game.

2. Iowa State

Last week: 2

This week: vs. TCU (Saturday); at Cincinnati (Tuesday)

What to know: The Cyclones were a split second away from a three-game road winning streak when Milan Momcilovic’s 3-pointer at the buzzer in Waco was ruled too late. No matter. The Cyclones are proving they are more than just Hilton Magic.

3. Kansas

Last week: 3

This week: vs. Baylor (Saturday); at Texas Tech (Monday)

What to know: Which Jayhawks team will show up each night? The one that dismantled Houston? Or the one that blew a double-digit lead on the road again and fell to a tumbling Kansas State in overtime?

4. Baylor

Last week: 9

This week: at Kansas (Saturday); vs. Oklahoma (Tuesday)

What to know: Baylor is the hottest team in the conference, but school officials aren’t happy with Big 12 officiating on their own court, they might need to look away in Allen Fieldhouse.

5. TCU

Last week: 4

This week: at Iowa State (Saturday); vs. West Virginia (Monday)

What to know: The Horned Frogs have lost two of their past three at home. In a league where road wins are extremely hard to earn, that’s a concerning trend.

6. Texas Tech

Last week: 5

This week: vs. UCF (Saturday); vs. Kansas (Monday)

What to know: The Red Raiders led the conference less than two weeks ago. What to make of a three-game losing streak? Based on the depth of the league, it’s understandable.

7. BYU

Last week: 6

This week: vs. Kansas State (Saturday); vs. UCF (Tuesday)

What to know: I want to believe. I do. Any team that shoots that many 3s can be fun to watch. But losing by double digits on the road to Oklahoma and dropping to 2-4 on the road makes it tough.

8. Texas

Last week: 7

This week: vs. West Virginia (Saturday)

What to know: Max Abmas is a delight. That’s really all there is to say right now about the Longhorns, who are showing signs of life but quickly falling out of the conference title race.

9. Oklahoma

Last week: 8

This week: vs. Oklahoma State (Saturday); at Baylor (Tuesday)

What to know: The Sooners paid tribute to country music superstar and diehard fan Toby Keith, who died Tuesday from a battle with cancer, and then suffocated BYU’s defense to maybe snap out of a funk. Let’s all raise a red Solo cup to a legend.

10. Cincinnati

Last week: 11

This week: vs. Houston (Saturday); vs. Iowa State (Tuesday)

What to know: The Bearcats have stolen road wins at BYU and Texas Tech, even ending the Red Raiders’ perfect home mark. Impressive for a first-year Big 12 team.

11. Kansas State

Last week: 10

This week: at BYU (Saturday)

What to know: The Wildcats love overtime. They’re 6-0 this season in the extra period and 11-0 under Jerome Tang after taking down rival Kansas. But about that four-game skid that included a loss to Oklahoma State …

12. UCF

Last week: 12

This week: at Texas Tech (Saturday); at BYU (Tuesday)

What to know: The Knights have home wins over Kansas and Oklahoma. And coach Johnny Dawks has win No. 300. Watch out, but UCF might find itself in the NCAA Tournament at this rate.

13. West Virginia

Last week: 13

This week: at Texas (Saturday); at TCU (Monday)

What to know: Can an off week reset things for the Mountaineers? The remaining schedule says no.

14. Oklahoma State

Last week: 14

This week: at Oklahoma (Saturday)

What to know: The Cowboys took down Kansas State for their second win in conference play. But then they were promptly overpowered in Houston. Sums up the season. Half of Oklahoma State’s big 12 losses are by 20 or more points.

