Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs. Kansas State in Big 12 game

Coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-12, 1-7 Big 12) host the Kansas State Wildcats (14-7, 4-4) on Saturday in Stillwater. Here's what you need to know:

More: Which Oklahoma State basketball players will be most impacted by Bryce Thompson injury?

Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs. Kansas State

More: Big 12 basketball power rankings: Is it time to believe in BYU, this week's biggest riser?

Oklahoma State basketball highlights vs. Kansas State

Tweets by OSUMBB

More: Why Oklahoma State basketball's Eric Dailey Jr. likes being 'that spark plug' off bench

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Kansas State start?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater

The Cowboys and Wildcats will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 1 p.m. CT.

More: Oklahoma State basketball's Bryce Thompson to miss 'significant time' with shoulder injury

What channel is OSU vs. Kansas State basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Big 12 basketball power rankings: Is it time to believe in BYU, this week's biggest riser?

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Feb. 3

Spread: Kansas State (-1.5)

Over/under: 134.5

Moneyline: OSU +110 | KSU -130

More: Why Oklahoma State basketball's Eric Dailey Jr. likes being 'that spark plug' off bench

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs Kansas State in Big 12