Big 12 basketball power rankings: Is it time to believe in BYU, this week's biggest riser?

Is it finally time to believe in BYU?

The Cougars are just 3-4 in their first seven Big 12 games. That’s good enough for ninth place entering this weekend.

Ninth. Place.

Yet, BYU is No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25. They’re No. 6 in the NCAA NET rankings. They’re top 10 in KenPom.com’s rankings.

On and on, people believe in the Cougars.

Maybe it’s the offense, which is second in scoring in the Big 12. Maybe it’s a defense that is also top five.

Or maybe it’s just their ability to win at home.

Either way, the Cougars made quite a leap in this week’s Big 12 power rankings. But like much of the league, that could change very quickly.

Let’s get to this week’s power rankings.

1. Houston

Last week: 1

This week: at Kansas (Saturday); vs. Oklahoma State (Tuesday)

What to know: Jamal Shead might be the best player in the conference. He certainly played like it in Austin on Big Monday. He’s also top five in steals (2.2) and assists (5.8) in the conference. And his numbers are up across the board from his previous three seasons.

Texas basketball vs. Houston: Longhorns fall to Cougars in overtime

2. Iowa State

Last week: 2

This week: at Baylor (Saturday); at Texas (Tuesday)

What to know: Freshman Milan Momcilovic has been a revelation for the Cyclones, who have exceeded expectations at a level few in the country can claim. Some of that is Hilton Magic (the non-espionage kind). But can Iowa State win big games on the road? Four of its next six are away from Ames.

3. Kansas

Last week: 3

This week: vs. Houston (Saturday); at Kansas State (Monday)

What to know: The Jayhawks had no issue against Oklahoma State without Kevin McCullar Jr., a Big 12 Player of the Year contender, due to a bone bruise. But if that injury lingers, the chances of another conference crown could take a big hit.

4. TCU

Last week: 5

This week: vs. Texas (Saturday)

What to know: The Horned Frogs are 4-2 against AP Top 25 teams in their last eight games. Give credit to the transfer portal, which led TCU to emerging star Trevion Tennyson and veteran Micah Peavy among others in recent years.

5. Texas Tech

Last week: 4

This week: vs. Cincinnati (Saturday); at Baylor (Tuesday)

What to know: The Red Raiders are off to their best start since Bobby Knight led the way. And a good reason why is the improved offense under first-year coach Grant McCasland. Texas Tech is no longer just a defensive team.

BYU's head coach Mark Pope points during the Big 12 basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at United Supermarkets Arena.

6. BYU

Last week: 12

This week: at West Virginia (Saturday); at Oklahoma (Tuesday)

What to know: The metrics love the Cougars, who boast a high-flying offense but perhaps too nice of an administration. A strong defense helps, too. But can BYU win away from home? So far, it’s 1-3 away from Provo, Utah.

7. Texas

Last week: 7

This week: at TCU (Saturday); vs. Iowa State (Tuesday)

What to know: The Longhorns are finally starting to look like the Longhorns. Extremely talented. Extremely inconsistent. It’s must-see basketball, no matter which way the game goes.

8. Oklahoma

Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum, front, looks to shoot under pressure from Kansas State forward Will McNair Jr. (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ORG XMIT: KSCR111

Last week: 9

This week: at UCF (Saturday); vs. BYU (Tuesday)

What to know: Sooners coach Porter Moser wants more defense. How about holding Kansas State scoreless for more than 8 minutes to open the game earlier this week? Find that consistently, and Oklahoma is dangerous.

9. Baylor

Last week: 8

This week: vs. Iowa State (Saturday); vs. Texas Tech (Tuesday)

What to know: The last two weeks had to be maddening for Scott Drew and Co. Three straight losses — that ended with a come-back win at UCF — and two of those coming in overtime, including a triple-overtime disappointment against TCU. The positive? Baylor is still within reach of the conference title.

10. Kansas State

Last week: 6

This week: at Oklahoma State (Saturday); vs. Kansas (Monday)

What to know: The Wildcats’ offense has gone cold. A 6-minute drought to start the game against Houston. An 8-minute drought to open against Oklahoma. Not exactly what would be expected from a team featuring Tylor Perry.

11. Cincinnati

Last week: 11

This week: at Texas Tech (Saturday)

What to know: One of four teams with a 3-5 conference record, the Bearcats get the edge over the other two based on a big road win at BYU. But blowing a double-digit lead at former Big East rival West Virginia stings.

12. UCF

Last week: 10

This week: vs. Oklahoma (Saturday)

What to know: Like Cincinnati, the Golden Knights get the edge over West Virginia based on a big road win at Texas. But they also let a double-digit slip away at home against Baylor. Can’t drop home wins like that.

13. West Virginia

Last week: 13

This week: vs. BYU (Saturday)

What to know: The Mountaineers have mostly played better recently — if the game is in Morgantown. Try to explain wins over Kansas and Texas otherwise. The Mountaineers are 0-4 in Big 12 road games, including a loss at last-place Oklahoma State.

14. Oklahoma State

Last week: 14

This week: vs. Kansas State (Saturday); at Houston (Tuesday)

What to know: The Cowboys finally got that conference win on a very important day. But when will the next one come? Hard to guess, especially if former McDonald’s All-American guard Bryce Thompson misses significant time with a shoulder injury.

