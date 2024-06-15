U.S. Open Round 3 live updates, leaderboard: Bryson DeChambeau takes solo lead on Moving Day at Pinehurst

Ludvig Åberg entered Saturday with a one-shot lead over the field in North Carolina

It’s Moving Day in North Carolina, and we started with a U.S. Open rookie leading the way.

Ludvig Åberg entered Saturday with a one-shot lead over the field after his 1-under 69 on Friday at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. He’s playing in his first ever U.S. Open, and is just a few months removed from his first major championship appearance. If he can pull off a win this week, he’d be the first tournament rookie to do so in more than 100 years.

Åberg's lead, however, didn't last long. Matthieu Pavon, who held a share of the lead briefly on Friday before a couple of late bogeys hurt him, quickly overtook Åberg on the front nine on Saturday afternoon. Pavon carded three birdies on his front nine, nearly matching the low round of the day before making the turn, while Åberg held strong at even par.

There are plenty of big names behind both of them, though, including Bryson DeChambeau — who took the solo lead with his birdie at No. 10, which came after a ridiculous approach that he carried 278 yards with a 6-iron. He then pushed his lead to two shots with a second straight birdie at No. 11, which only came after he stepped into the woods to get work done on his hip.

Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau are all still in the mix, too.

Early on Saturday, Pinehurst was the big winner. Very few golfers were able to get under par, and the early scoring average was around 73. Collin Morikawa was the lone exception. He posted a bogey-free 66, which brought him back to even par. Depending on how the rest of the afternoon goes, he could be right up there on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler, on the other hand, struggled once again. U.S. Open golf, he said, is like a "mental torture chamber."

If you're looking for tee times, we have them right here.

If you're looking for how to watch, we've got that covered, too.

If you want to check out the leaderboard, click here.

And if you want some help keeping up with the action, follow along below: