U.S. Open Round 3 live updates, leaderboard: Bryson DeChambeau takes solo lead on Moving Day at Pinehurst

Ludvig Åberg entered Saturday with a one-shot lead over the field in North Carolina

yahoo sports staff
11

It’s Moving Day in North Carolina, and we started with a U.S. Open rookie leading the way.

Ludvig Åberg entered Saturday with a one-shot lead over the field after his 1-under 69 on Friday at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. He’s playing in his first ever U.S. Open, and is just a few months removed from his first major championship appearance. If he can pull off a win this week, he’d be the first tournament rookie to do so in more than 100 years.

Åberg's lead, however, didn't last long. Matthieu Pavon, who held a share of the lead briefly on Friday before a couple of late bogeys hurt him, quickly overtook Åberg on the front nine on Saturday afternoon. Pavon carded three birdies on his front nine, nearly matching the low round of the day before making the turn, while Åberg held strong at even par.

There are plenty of big names behind both of them, though, including Bryson DeChambeau — who took the solo lead with his birdie at No. 10, which came after a ridiculous approach that he carried 278 yards with a 6-iron. He then pushed his lead to two shots with a second straight birdie at No. 11, which only came after he stepped into the woods to get work done on his hip.

Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau are all still in the mix, too.

Early on Saturday, Pinehurst was the big winner. Very few golfers were able to get under par, and the early scoring average was around 73. Collin Morikawa was the lone exception. He posted a bogey-free 66, which brought him back to even par. Depending on how the rest of the afternoon goes, he could be right up there on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler, on the other hand, struggled once again. U.S. Open golf, he said, is like a "mental torture chamber."

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson's lead is back to two, Åberg triples

    Bryson had a great birdie look at the 13th, but he just barely missed the cup. He settled for an easy par — but, since Rory McIlroy just bogeyed ahead of him, Bryson's lead is back to two.

    Ludvig Åberg, on the other hand, is now out of it. He just made a triple at No. 13, which was the fourth on the hole today, to drop five shots back. Brutal.

  • Ryan Young

    "Don't boo me, I'm sorry."

    Bryson couldn't give the crowd what they wanted, and he landed in the bunker.

    Of course, it worked out for him.

  • Ryan Young

    Rory cuts the gap

    Rory McIlroy is now 1 back after a huge tap-in birdie at the 14th. We could be looking at a Rory-Bryson final pairing on Sunday ...

  • Ryan Young

    Rory's not going away

    Rory McIlroy is hanging in there. A huge par save at No. 13 keeps him at 5-under for the week, which is still two back from DeChambeau.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson pushes his lead to 2

    Yeah, Bryson DeChambeau is fine.

    After getting work done on his hip and hitting the longest drive of the day, Bryson just sank his second straight birdie. His lead is now 2.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson DeChambeau getting work done

    Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau was down getting some work done before teeing off at No. 11.

    He then hit the longest drive of the day, because of course he did.

  • Ryan Young

    Leaderboard update (again) after Rory's latest birdie

    This is getting hard to keep up with. Rory McIlroy just sank a birdie putt at No. 12 to join the group at 5-under. It was his second birdie in the last four holes.

    Bryson DeChambeau may be in the lead, but we've got a lot of golf to go on Saturday. Let's look at the top of the leaderboard.

    Leaderboard

    1. Bryson DeChambeau -6 (10)

    T2. Matthieu Pavon -5 (13)

    T2. Tony Finau (11)

    T2. Rory McIlroy (12)

    T2. Ludvig Åberg (10)

  • Ryan Young

    DeChambeau takes solo lead

    Ludvig Åberg just barely missed his eagle putt at the 10th, so he'll settle for birdie. That gave him a share of the lead at 5-under ... which lasted all of about 30 seconds.

    Bryson DeChambeau, who landed a ridiculous approach of his own in the greenside bunker, went up-and-down for a birdie to take the solo lead at 6-under.

  • 6-iron from 278

    Bryson DeChambeau just hit a 6-iron from 257-yards out on an already 630-yard par 5. A 6-iron from 257. Alas, he hit it only 256, a yard short of clearing the greenside trap.

  • Ryan Young

    Ludvig crushes No. 10

    Ludvig Åberg just hit perhaps the best approach of the day. He just stuck his second shot on the par-5 10th to 9 feet with a 7 wood! Insane.

    Their faces say it all.

    If he sinks that putt, he'll be back in the solo lead.

  • Ryan Young

    Bryson calls for help

    As he's making the turn in a share of the lead, Bryson DeChambeau has called for his Physio.

    Bones just said on the broadcast that DeChambeau's right hip is tightening up. He has torn ligaments in both hips.

    DeChambeau seems like he's walking and swinging fine, and he's still in the lead, but we'll see what happens here down the stretch.

  • Ryan Young

    Leaderboard Reset after Pavon, Åberg bogeys

    Matthieu Pavon just bogeyed No. 11, so we've got a tight battle at the top of the leaderboard.

    Here's a look at where things stand as the final group makes the turn at Pinehurst No. 2.

    Leaderboard Update:

    T1. Pavon -5 (11)

    T1. Finau (10)

    T1. DeChambeau (9)

    T4. Åberg -4 (9)

    T4. McIlroy (10)

    T6. Hatton -3 (12)

    T6. Cantlay (9)

  • Ryan Young

    Tony Finau hanging on

    Somehow, Tony Finau made it off the 10th green with a tap-in par. His second shot out of the rough behind the green ended up rolling all the way back down to him, but then he nearly chipped-in for birdie the second time.

    He's still at 5-under, just a shot back from Matthieu Pavon.

  • Finau's shot at 9 so, so much better than McIlroy's

    Tony Finau hit a brilliant iron into the par-3 9th hole, using the slope to get within seven feet of the hole. It was a thing of beauty, one that Rory McIlroy simply could not match. Better luck next time Rory!

    Both would drain their putts, McIlroy with the more difficult one, pushing him to 4-under and Finau to 5-under, one back of Pavon.

  • Bryson to within 1

    DeChambeau stole a birdie at the par-4 seventh to join Aberg at 6-under, just one back of Pavon.

  • Bryson DeChambeau out there signing autographs

    While pretty much every LIV player has turned into person non grata since moving to the rival tour, Bryson DeChambeau has managed to become one of the most likeable (and now popular) players on either tour. But signing autographs during a round? These guys don't even like to give fist bumps between holes, let alone stop, grab someone's pen and sign something, but apparently that's what DeChambeau did earlier.

  • Pavon into the lead

    Three birdies for Matthieu Pavon, including one from downtown at No. 7, have the Frenchman into the lead by himself.

    At 3-under on his round so far, Pavon is the outlier. Par is a good score today at Pinehurst. No one has gone lower than Collin Morikawa's 66 earlier in the day.

  • Aberg gives one back

    Ludvig Aberg's first slip came at the long par-4 fourth. After a decent drive, he missed the green well short on his approach, and couldn't get it up and down.

    That made it a three-way tie atop the leaderboard until Tony Finau bogeyd the sixth. So it's Aberg and Pavon at the top.

  • Pavon moves to one back

    Matthieu Pavon has kept pace with Aberg, dropping a birdie at the fifth to get it to 5-under.

  • Aberg gets a break and a birdie

    Ludvig Aberg yanked his drive on the driveable third to the left, just enough that a grandstand was between his ball and his line to the green. So he got a free drop, chipped on and then promptly drained a 28-footer for birdie.

    That should have given him a brief two-shot lead, until playing partner Bryson DeChambeau cleaned up a short 3 1/2-footer for birdie. Except ... DeChambeau missed it.

  • Tyrell Hatton with the eagle

    You got to take advantage of the par 5s — there are only two at Pinehurst No. 2 — and that's exactly what Tyrell Hatton did, reaching the green at No. 5 in two, then rolling in a 14-footer for eagle. That moves him to 4-under, in a group that includes McIlroy, Finau, DeChambeau and Pavon who are one back of Aberg.

  • Rory, Finau just one back

    Rory McIlroy moves to one back after a birdie at the third. That followed up playing partner Tony Finau's birdie at the second to get him to 4-under and one back.

    With the third playing just 316 yards, McIlroy's second came from the greenside bunker

  • Cantlay saves

    Patrick Cantlay started his round with a bogey, dropping him two back of the lead, then faced a 21-footer to save par at the second. A bogey-bogey start has a way of derailing a round in a hurry, but Cantlay wasn't having it, hammering the putt straight in the hole.

  • Ryan Young

    Åberg, DeChambeau are off

    Finally, Ludvig Åberg and Bryson DeChambeau are off and running. Both guys landed tee shots down the middle of the fairway at the first. Let's see what happens.

  • Ryan Young

    Pavon jumps right back in

    After a few late bogeys dropped him out of the lead on Friday night, Matthieu Pavon kicked off Moving Day with a birdie at the first. He's back to 4-under.

  • Ryan Young

    Corey Conners nearly aces the par-4 3rd

    This is about as close of a drive as we're going to see today on No. 3. Corey Conners landed his tee shot on the drivable par-4 just a few feet from the cup to set up an eagle look.

  • Ryan Young

    Round of the day?

    Collin Morikawa teed off before 11 a.m. local time, and he's absolutely played his way into contention.

    Morikawa, thanks to a huge birdie at the 18th, is now back to E for the week. He entered the clubhouse with a bogey-free 4-under 66, which was by far the lowest round of the day so far. Depending on how the afternoon wave finishes, Morikawa will be in a great position come Sunday.

  • Ryan Young

    Scottie Scheffler over par, again

    For the first time in his career, Scottie Scheffler has gone four straight rounds over par. He finished with a 1-over 71 today, which has him 6-over for the tournament.

    Scheffler just barely made the cut yesterday, which kept his two-year streak alive.

  • Ryan Young

    The Postman's dunk

    This shot from J.T. Poston couldn't have been any better.

  • Ryan Young

    3:35 p.m. ET can't come soon enough.

  • Ryan Young

    A rough start at Pinehurst

    There are still plenty of guys who need to tee off, but Pinehurst is the big winner so far on Moving Day.

    Shipley is T16 and E on the week. Morikawa, despite being 3-under on the day, is still 1-over for the tournament.

  • Ryan Young

    David Puig keeps rolling

    Spain's David Puig had to battle yesterday to make the cut and keep his Olympics hopes alive. He's now 2-under on the day after this latest dart at the 15th.

  • Scottie Scheffler cannot buy a putt

    The World No. 1 had three straight good looks at birdie at 12, 13 and 14 ... and burned the edge each time. Then he had a par putt do the same at 15, dropping him to 6-over. He looks exasperated.

  • Shipley is on a heater

    The amateur carded another birdie, this time at No. 10. It's his fifth birdie on the day (to go along with two bogies). This one was a curler.

  • Here comes the amateur

    Low round of the day so far goes to amateur Neal Shipley — remember him from Butler Cabin back in April? After a birdie at 9 — the first there of the day — he's at 2-under on his round and 1-over for the tournament.

  • The drivable No. 3

    The USAG has shortened the third hole at Pinehurst No. 2 by 66 yards for Round 3, playing it at 316 yards. (It played at 382 in round 2). This makes the hole driveable ... sort of. It takes threading the needle of two bunks to roll it onto the green, and so far only one player — amateur Neal Shipley — has managed to drive the green.

    (USGA)
    (USGA)

  • How's this for a stat ...

    Courtesy of Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig:

    Scheffler would go on to birdie the 11th, too, getting him back to even-par on his round.

  • Pinehurst biting back already

    Round 3 is underway and, well, there aren't a lot of under-par rounds. There are 35 players on the course and only three are under par. That does not include Matt Fitzpatrick, who won this tournament just a couple years ago. He's +8 on his round through 13 holes.