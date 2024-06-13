U.S. Open Round 1 live updates, leaderboard: Rory McIlroy joins Patrick Cantlay in the early lead after bogey-free start

The U.S. Open is off and running at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, and we've already got a tight battle at the top of the leaderboard.
Coming into the week, it seemed as if everyone was going to be chasing Scottie Scheffler — who is on a heater not seen since Tiger Woods' heyday. Scheffler, however, had a very average round. The top-ranked golfer in the world finished with a 1-over 71, which had him six shots off the lead.
Instead, it was Patrick Cantlay who took advantage in the early wave. He made three birdies in his final five holes of the day to card his 5-under 65. That briefly gave him a two-shot lead over the field when he entered the clubhouse. Cantlay needed just 23 putts in his round, which marked a career-low for him at a major. Ludvig Åberg finished at 4-under in his first ever round at the U.S. Open, which has him alone in third.
It was Rory McIlroy who dominated the late wave on Thursday afternoon. McIlroy carded a bogey-free 65 to match Cantlay in the lead, thanks to a huge walk-in birdie at the 18th to end his round.
McIlroy hasn't won a major championship in a decade now, but he's started the last six U.S. Opens with a round in the red. He finished in second in Los Angeles last summer, too.
Bryson DeChambeau was right with McIlroy briefly, too. He dropped back to 3-under after a late bogey down the stretch, which has him in a tie with Matthieu Pavon in fourth. Tony Finau and Tyrrell Hatton are alone in sixth at 2-under. Brooks Koepka, who finished at even par, left the course without speaking to the media on Thursday — and his explanation was incredible.
With the second wave approaching the turn, here's where we're at:
- Patrick Cantlay's 5-under 65 still paces the field.
- Rory McIlroy hasn't played himself out of it in Round 1. He's 2-under through eight. If anyone is going to challenge Cantlay's 65, Rory is the most likely candidate.
- Scottie Scheffler is spraying shots everywhere, but has managed to keep himself at 1-over.
- Just 19 of 156 players are under par.
- Brooks Koepka left without talking to media, which is understandable. He had it to 3-under only to bogey three of his final six holes to finish at even.
- And, looking ahead, tomorrow's cutline could prove very interesting. The rule is top 60 and ties. Right now, that would be +1, which would include a 80 players. That's how tight things are right now.
Scheffler birdies
It took seven holes, but Scottie Scheffler finally looks like Scottie Scheffler. He drained a curling 12-footer for birdie at No. 7, his first birdie of the day, to get back to 1-over.
We've gotten so used to seeing near perfection from Scottie Scheffler as of late that it's glaring when he's anything but. But ... that's what we're seeing thus far through four holes. He's missed fairways both left and right, having to scramble a bit just to make par.
At the third, he put his tee shot into a leftside bunker, then found a greenside bunker, had a lengthy putt for par and came up short. It's a bogey for the World No. 1.
Xander gets in red numbers
Xander Schauffele takes the early lead ... in the battle of the big dogs. He birdies the second to get to 1-under. Scheffler and McIlroy are still at even.
The featured group is underway
The three top-ranked players in the world just happen to be paired together. Go figure.
Anyway, Scottie Scheffler (1), Xander Schauffele (2) and Rory McIlroy are off and running. All three carded pars on the first.
Ryan Young
Leaderboard Reset
With the early wave (mostly) finished, here's a look at where things stand at Pinehurst.
Leaderboard Update
1. Patrick Cantlay -5
2. Ludvig Åberg -4
3. Matthieu Pavon -3
4. Tony Finau -2
T5. S.H. Kim -1
T5. Sergio Garcia -1
T5. Corey Conners -1
T5. (12 others)
Other Notable Finishes
T19. Brooks Koepka E
T19. Collin Morikawa E
T71. Tiger Woods +4
T87. Justin Thomas +7
T97. Phil Mickelson +9
Still To Come
Rory McIlroy
Scottie Scheffler
Xander Schauffele
Bryson DeChambeau
Jordan Spieth
Ryan Young
Ludvig Åberg takes solo second
Ludvig Åberg just crushed his first ever round at the U.S. Open. He's alone in second now at 4-under, which is just a shot back from Patrick Cantlay.
What a finish from Patrick Cantlay. He made three birdies in his final five holes to jump ahead with a 5-under 65 to kick off the U.S. Open. He needed just 23 putts today, which is a career-low for him at a major, and his 65 is the lowest opening-round score ever carded at a U.S. Open at Pinehurst outside of Martin Kaymer.
That gives Cantlay a two-shot lead over Finau, Åberg and Pavon as he enters the clubhouse.
THISCLOSE to the lowest round in U.S. Open history at Pinehurst. 😮
Another miss on the approach for Tiger leads to another bogey. He drove the ball in the fairway at No. 2, only to need four shots to get down from 187 yards out. After a great start, his round is slipping away.
Brooks ... again
There was a traffic jam at 2-under, then Brooks Koepka did Brooks Koepka things — in this case, draining a 30-footer for birdie — to get to 3-under through 10.
A very familiar face at the top of the U.S. Open leader board.
