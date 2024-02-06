Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs Houston in Big 12 game

Coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-12, 2-7 Big 12) travel to face the fifth-ranked Houston Cougars (19-3, 6-3 Big 12) on Tuesday night in Houston. Here's what you need to know:

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Houston start?

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 6

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston

The Cowboys and Cougars will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 6 p.m. CT.

What channel is OSU vs. Houston basketball on today?

TV: ESPN2 (COX 28/HD 721, Dish 143, DirecTV 209, U-verse 606/HD 1606)

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma State vs. Houston basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Feb. 6

Spread: Houston (-19.5)

Over/under: 128.5

Moneyline: OSU +1300 | UH -3000

