Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs BYU in Big 12 game

Coach Porter Moser and the Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 4-5 Big 12) host the 21st-ranked BYU Cougars (16-6, 4-5) on Tuesday night. Here's what you need to know:

Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs. BYU

Oklahoma basketball highlights vs. BYU

OU honors Toby Keith ahead of matchup with BYU

Oklahoma honored Toby Keith, legendary country music star and avid Sooners fan who died at 62 Tuesday, ahead of its matchup against BYU.

Athletic Director Joe Castiglione stood behind the seat Keith frequented at the Lloyd Noble Center as a guitar, OU cap and red solo cup occupied the spot pregame. Oklahoma’s mascots Boomer, Sooner and Top Daug repped “TK” shirts in his honor.

What time does OU basketball vs. BYU start?

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 6

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

The Sooners and Cougars will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 7 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. BYU basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Mark Neely (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+ game.

Oklahoma vs. BYU betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Feb. 6

Spread: OU (-1.5)

Over/under: 150.5

Moneyline: OU -135 | BYU +110

