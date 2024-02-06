OU basketball projected to be No. 6 seed in ESPN's NCAA Tournament bracketology

The OU men's basketball team is a No. 6 seed in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's newest NCAA Tournament projections, which were released Tuesday.

The Sooners (16-6, 4-5 Big 12) earned a 73-53 road win over Kansas State on Tuesday, and they suffered a 74-63 road loss to UCF on Saturday. They went from No. 33 to No. 31 in the NET rankings as a result.

OU is projected to face No. 11-seeded Grand Canyon in Brooklyn, New York, for the opening round of the Midwest Region. The NCAA Tournament is scheduled to begin on March 19.

Here's a look at where the rest of the Big 12 teams are projected:

Which Big 12 teams are projected to make the NCAA Tournament?

Houston: No. 1 seed vs. No. 16 South Dakota State (South)

Kansas: No. 2 seed vs. No. 15 Colgate (East)

Iowa State: No. 4 seed vs. No. 13 Louisiana Tech (Midwest)

Baylor: No. 4 seed vs. No. 13 Cornell (West)

BYU: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 Florida/Butler (West)

Oklahoma: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 Grand Canyon (Midwest)

Texas Tech: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 Virginia (Midwest)

Texas: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 Mississippi State (South)

TCU: No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 Colorado State (West)

Cincinnati: First four out

Teams not mentioned: Kansas State, UCF, West Virginia and Oklahoma State

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma basketball bracketology: Big 12 teams for NCAA Tournament