Big 12 basketball power rankings: Iowa State making case for top spot in loaded conference

How do you rank the best college basketball conference in the country?

It’s a fair question for the Big 12, considering the chaos.

Only one team has just a single loss in conference play — Texas Tech. Five teams have two losses, including powerhouses Kansas and Houston. Four teams have a trio of losses, too.

Madness.

But the unpredictability of the conference is what makes it fun, even if it feels impossible to rank the conference.

That’s why there’s a new No. 1. Welcome back, Houston.

And that’s why there’s a huge riser in Iowa State. Good luck winning in Ames.

So, bear with me here. These rankings are tough, but conference wins — especially on the road — weighs heavily.

Let’s get to this week’s power rankings.

\Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) and Iowa State Cyclones forward Hason Ward (24) celebrate with teammates after a defensive stop during the second half in the Big-12 conference showdown of an NCAA college basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.

1. Houston

Last week: 2

This week: vs. Kansas State (Saturday); at Texas (Monday)

What to know: Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson was right. This league is brutal. But his team has weathered a shaky start. Give credit to the defense, which remains arguably the best in the country.

2. Iowa State

Last week: 8

This week: vs. Kansas (Saturday)

What to know: The Cyclones have a case for being atop the rankings this week. After all, they beat Houston earlier this season. But not really competing in road losses at OU and BYU — two teams quickly fading — hurts.

3. Kansas

Last week: 1

This week: at Iowa State (Saturday); vs. Oklahoma State (Tuesday)

What to know: Even Kansas isn’t immune from losing on the road. But losing at UCF and West Virginia is nearly inexcusable. Those road woes will certainly be tested at Iowa State, currently the toughest place to play in the league.

4. Texas Tech

Last week: 7

This week: at Oklahoma (Saturday); at TCU (Tuesday)

What to know: The Red Raiders have won 10 of their last 11 games and find themselves back in March Madness projections. Quite a turnaround for Grant McCasland’s scrappy squad, which somehow sits atop the league standings.

Jan 23, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Avery Anderson III (3) looks to drive to the basket during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

5. TCU

Last week: 3

This week: at Baylor (Saturday); vs. Texas Tech (Tuesday)

What to know: The Horned Frogs avoided disaster at Oklahoma State, erasing a 17-point deficit to avoid a third straight loss. Their three Big 12 losses are by a combined seven points, including a two-point loss at Kansas and one-point loss at home against Iowa State.

6. Kansas State

Last week: 4

This week: at Houston (Saturday); vs. Oklahoma (Tuesday)

What to know: The Wildcats lack the same amount of firepower they had a year ago offensively. But the emergence of Cam Carter has been impressive.

7. Texas

Last week: 13

This week: at BYU (Saturday); vs. Houston (Monday)

What to know: First-year coach Rodney Terry made the right decision to apologize for his reaction to the “Horns Down” symbol. Maybe it’s no coincidence that the Longhorns got back in the win column afterward, looking more and more like the conference contender they should be.

8. Baylor

Last week: 5

This week: vs. TCU (Saturday); at UCF (Wednesday)

What to know: Baylor’s only road win is at Oklahoma State. That’s not nearly impressive enough for a Bears team capable of so much.

9. Oklahoma

Last week: 6

This week: vs. Texas Tech (Saturday); at Kansas State (Tuesday)

What to know: Porter Moser is now 0-5 against Texas. That’s not a record he wants to take to the SEC. But the biggest disappointment for the Sooners there is that they missed a chance to perhaps bury the hated Longhorns in the standings.

10. UCF

Last week: 11

This week: at Cincinnati (Saturday); vs. Baylor (Wednesday)

What to know: Try explaining the Knights’ first Big 12 season. Jaylin Sellers is fourth in the league in scoring. They have wins over Kansas and Texas. No back-to-back wins. But UCF finally held a halftime lead in the rout of West Virginia, a first in conference play.

11. Cincinnati

Last week: 9

This week: vs. UCF (Saturday); at West Virginia (Wednesday)

What to know: The Bearcats are a bit streaky. A win. Two straight losses. Repeat. But even in the losses they are competing, only falling by a combined 13 points.

12. BYU

Last week: 10

This week: vs. Texas (Saturday)

What to know: The Cougars were impressive in non-conference play. Reality has set in with the Big 12. Sure, they have a home win over Iowa State. But the only other win is on the road at UCF. Life isn’t so easy after all.

13. West Virginia

Last week: 12

This week: at Oklahoma State (Saturday); vs. Cincinnati (Wednesday)

What to know: The Mountaineers have mostly been a mess, but it still remains incredibly hard to win in Morgantown. Just ask Texas and Kansas, the lone teams the Mountaineers have beaten in conference play.

14. Oklahoma State

Last week: 14

This week: vs. West Virginia (Saturday); at Kansas (Tuesday)

What to know: Growing pains are all too real in Stillwater. The young Cowboys led both Kansas State and TCU by double digits in the past week. They still lost both games. Frustrations are mounting but OSU is close to that elusive conference win.

