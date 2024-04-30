The Athletic’s early 2025 mock sends CB to Jaguars in first round

While the Jaguars selected two cornerbacks throughout the 2024 NFL draft, addressing one of their biggest positional needs by bringing in a duo of defensive backs with varying skill sets in Jarrian Jones and Deantre Prince, the question of whether Jacksonville invested enough into the spot this offseason persists.

In addition to spending third and fifth-round picks on cornerbacks, Jacksonville signed veteran Ronald Darby to a one-year contract in free agency.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler believes the Jaguars need more long-term help on the boundary. In his first “early” 2025 NFL mock draft, Brugler slotted Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke to Jacksonville with the No. 15 overall selection.

The draft order was generated based on current Super Bowl LIX odds from an undisclosed oddsmaker.

“Burke turned down a likely spot in the top 50 of the 2024 class for one more year in Columbus. He can read and drive in the quick game or turn and stay attached to receivers vertically.” — Dane Brugler, The Athletic

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Burke has recorded 95 tackles with six for loss, two interceptions, 27 passes defended and one forced fumble over 35 appearances with Ohio State, all of which he’s started, dating back to Week 1 of his freshman campaign.

According to Pro Football Focus, Burke has allowed 78 receptions over 151 career targets in coverage, generating a 51.7% catch rate.

Brugler’s long-term assessment of Jacksonville’s cornerback room is valid as Darby and fellow starting corner, Tyson Campbell, are not currently set to be under contract with the Jaguars beyond the 2024 campaign.

Campbell, Jacksonville’s second-round pick in 2021, became eligible for a contract extension this offseason. He’s produced 203 tackles with six for loss, six interceptions, 30 passes defended and two forced fumbles in 43 games, including 42 starts.

Darby, who signed with Jacksonville in March after nine seasons with five different teams, has tallied 401 tackles with nine for loss, eight interceptions, 97 pass breakups and one forced fumble over 105 career games and 95 starts.

Find the Jaguars’ 2024 draft class in full below.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire