2024 NFL draft: Jaguars select K Cam Little in sixth round

Jacksonville picked Arkansas kicker Cam Little with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft on Saturday.

Little spent three seasons with Arkansas and declared for the 2024 NFL draft following his junior season, in which he was named First-Team All-SEC by the conference’s coaches.

In his college career, Little connected on 53-of-64 field goal attempts (82.8%) with a long of 56 yards, set in 2023. He also went a perfect 129-of-129 on extra point tries.

Cam Little absolutely nailed this 56-yard field goal pic.twitter.com/vwLTCeszaD — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 8, 2023

The Jaguars have had three different starting kickers in as many seasons since releasing Josh Lambo in 2021, with Little likely to be their fourth.

Jacksonville brought in free agent Joey Slye and former Jaguars starter Riley Patterson to compete for the role this offseason. However, Little’s status as a draft selection should give him the upper hand — or leg — in the position battle.

Not to mention, Slye has missed three or more extra point attempts in each of his five NFL seasons and has finished two campaigns with a sub-80% field goal conversion rate, including a 79.2% mark with Washington in 2023. Meanwhile, the Jaguars signed Brandon McManus (now with Washington) to replace Patterson last season.

Before Little, Jacksonville selected LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23 in the first round, LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith at No. 48 in the second round, Florida State cornerback Jarrian Jones at No. 96 in the third round, Missouri offensive tackle Javon Foster at No. 114 and LSU defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson at No. 116 in the fourth round, and Ole Miss cornerback Deantre Prince at No. 153 and Texas running back Keilan Robinson at No. 167 in the fifth round.

Jaguars’ remaining 2024 NFL draft picks

Round 7, Pick 236

