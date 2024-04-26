2024 NFL draft: Jaguars select WR Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23

The Jaguars selected Louisiana State wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the No. 23 pick of the 2024 NFL draft’s first round on Thursday night.

Jacksonville moved back from its original No. 17 slot with Minnesota, receiving the Vikings’ No. 23 and No. 167 (fifth-round) overall picks in 2024 and their third and fourth-round selections in 2025.

The 6-foot-2 and 7/8-inch, 209-pound Thomas posted 127 receptions for 1,897 yards and 24 touchdowns over three seasons and 38 games with LSU.

He led the nation in touchdown receptions in 2023 with 17, on the receiving end of passes from Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and 2024 No. 2 overall selection by Washington, Jayden Daniels.

Thomas is the third wide receiver Jacksonville’s added to its arsenal of pass-catchers this offseason, making up for the free agency departure of Calvin Ridley to Tennessee.

Previously, Jacksonville signed former Buffalo wide receiver Gabe Davis and former Baltimore wide receiver Devin Duvernay via free agency in March.

Find Jaguars Wire’s scouting profile of Thomas here.

Jaguars’ remaining 2024 NFL draft picks

Round 2, Pick 48

Round 3, Pick 96 (compensatory selection)

Round 4, Pick 114

Round 4, Pick 116 (via New Orleans)

Round 5, Pick 153

Round 5, Pick 167 (via Minnesota)

Round 6, Pick 212

Round 7, Pick 236

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire