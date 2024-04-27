2024 NFL draft: Jaguars pick CB Jarrian Jones in third round

On Friday, Jacksonville selected Florida State cornerback Jarrian Jones with its compensatory, No. 96 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Jaguars traded their original 2024 third-round pick to Atlanta in a package for wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who now plays for Tennessee. They received the compensatory pick due to offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor’s 2023 free agency signing with Kansas City.

Jones, who spent four years with the Seminoles after signing with Mississippi State out of high school in 2019, joins the Jaguars after accumulating 96 tackles with 7.5 for loss, five interceptions, 12 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries over 55 games and 29 starts in college.

Jones was Jacksonville’s third selection of the 2024 NFL draft, following first-round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and second-round defensive lineman Maason Smith, both hailing from LSU.

Jaguars’ remaining 2024 NFL draft picks

Round 4, Pick 114

Round 4, Pick 116 (via New Orleans)

Round 5, Pick 153

Round 5, Pick 167 (via Minnesota)

Round 6, Pick 212

Round 7, Pick 236

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire