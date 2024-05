It's Moving Day. Saturday begins with Xander Schauffele in the lead by one. Behind him: a stampede ready to pounce. Morikawa. DeChambeau. Scheffler. Koepka. We could go on.

Good news is the weather looks good.

If you're looking for how to watch, click here.

If you're looking for the leaderboard, click here.

And if you're looking for on-course updates ... we've got you covered right here ...