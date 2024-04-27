2024 NFL draft: Jaguars pick EDGE Myles Cole in seventh round

With its final pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Saturday, the No. 246 overall selection in the seventh round, Jacksonville took Texas Tech edge rusher Myles Cole.

Cole, 6-foot-6, 278 pounds with 36 and 7/8-inch arms, spent two seasons with the Red Raiders following his transfer from Louisiana-Monroe, where he enrolled in the class of 2018 out of Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian Academy.

Over 59 games in college, Cole compiled 88 tackles with 12.5 for loss, five sacks, one defended pass and one blocked kick.

One of the most athletic players in the 2024 draft, Cole posted a 4.67-second 40-yard dash (79th percentile among edge rushers since 1999), a 35-inch vertical jump (71st percentile) and a 120-inch broad jump (73rd percentile) at the NFL combine.

Jacksonville’s 2024 NFL draft class, barring an unlikely last-second trade back into the final round, is finalized and is as follows:

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire