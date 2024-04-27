2024 NFL draft: Jaguars take DL Maason Smith in second round

The Jaguars selected LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith with the No. 48 pick of the second round in the 2024 NFL draft on Friday evening.

Smith is the second former Tiger Jacksonville picked in as many rounds this year. The Jaguars took LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the No. 23 pick in the first round, after trading down with Minnesota from No. 17.

Smith, 6-foot-5 and 1/8-inch, 306 pounds, was a consensus five-star prospect who signed with LSU in the class of 2021.

He spent three seasons with the Tigers, appearing in 22 games with 17 starts and tallying 47 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and two defended passes. His 2022 campaign was limited to one game as he tore the ACL in his left knee in Week 1.

Jaguars’ remaining 2024 NFL draft picks

Round 3, Pick 96 (compensatory selection)

Round 4, Pick 114

Round 4, Pick 116 (via New Orleans)

Round 5, Pick 153

Round 5, Pick 167 (via Minnesota)

Round 6, Pick 212

Round 7, Pick 236

