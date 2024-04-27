2024 NFL draft: OT Javon Foster to Jaguars in fourth round

Jacksonville selected Missouri offensive tackle Javon Foster with the No. 114 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft on Saturday, the Jaguars’ first of six picks on day three.

Foster, 6-foot-5 and 1/2, 313 pounds, was a three-year starting tackle for the Tigers with 39 starts on the left side and two on the right. He logged 2,939 offensive snaps in college, allowing eight sacks in his career and peaking with an 85.5 (out of 100) run-blocking grade in 2023, per Pro Football Focus.

Following a career-best 2023 campaign, in which he allowed one sack, Foster received First-Team All-SEC and Third-Team All-America honors, entered the 2024 NFL draft and was invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Jacksonville previously chose LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23 in the first round, LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith at No. 48 in the second round, and Florida State cornerback Jarrian Jones at No. 96 in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Jaguars’ remaining 2024 NFL draft picks

Round 4, Pick 116 (via New Orleans)

Round 5, Pick 153

Round 5, Pick 167 (via Minnesota)

Round 6, Pick 212

Round 7, Pick 236

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire