2024 NFL draft: Jaguars take RB Keilan Robinson in fifth round

The Jaguars selected Texas running back Keilan Robinson with the No. 167 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft on Saturday, Jacksonville’s second choice of the round.

Jacksonville obtained the No. 167 pick in a Thursday night, first-round trade with Minnesota. The Jaguars also received No. 23 overall and third and fourth-round selections in 2025 from the Vikings, in exchange for No. 17.

Robinson, 5-foot-8 and 3/8-inch, 191 pounds, joins the Jaguars after three seasons at Texas and two with Alabama, where he enrolled out of Washington (D.C.) St. John’s in 2019.

His career offensive production is limited: 116 carries for 796 yards and eight touchdowns and 35 receptions for 332 yards and three touchdowns.

But Robinson was one of the country’s most threatening return specialists during his college tenure. He averaged 23.6 yards per kick return over 38 attempts between 2022-23, scoring on a 95-yard return as a senior, and 23.5 yards per punt return over two attempts, one of which was a block that he returned 12 yards for a score as a junior.

Robinson will be expected to operate opposite free agent wide receiver and return specialist signee, Devin Duvernay, on Jacksonville’s kick return team.

Before Robinson, Jacksonville selected LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23 in the first round, LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith at No. 48 in the second round, Jones at No. 96 in the third round, Missouri offensive tackle Javon Foster at No. 114 and LSU defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson at No. 116 in the fourth round, and Ole Miss cornerback Deantre Prince at No. 153 in the fifth round.

Jaguars’ remaining 2024 NFL draft picks

Round 6, Pick 212

Round 7, Pick 236

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire